An Introduction to Buddhism and Meditation in Thailand for Foreigners

https://youtu.be/viSia6FSYjo

Have you ever wanted to visit a temple in Thailand and learn more about Thai buddhism and meditation in English? No matter who you are or what you have been through, iMONASTRY teaches you about the benefits of meditation and provides you with an opportunity to be ordained as a monk, with a possibility of an ongoing visa.

For more information on iMONASTERY and monk life project, please visit their website: https://monklifeproject.com/

