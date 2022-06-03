Illegal Burmese immigrants arrested in connection with local man’s death

Police arrested more than 100 illegal immigrants yesterday as they ramped up an investigation into the murder of local man Maddol Binson.

The 40 year old, from Hat Yai district in Songkla, was found in a freshly dug shallow grave in a forest beside a golf course near his home on Wednesday morning. His hands were tied behind his back, feet bound, a piece of red cloth was tied around his head and mouth, and a black bag was around his neck.

Police revealed Maddol had been hit on the right side of his head with a hard object, which probably killed him.

Police yesterday swooped to arrest 109 illegal Burmese nationals, who were crammed into 12 rooms in 2 rented houses in Moo 8 village of tambon Ban Phru, as the investigation intensified.

Police believe the local man was murdered and buried after he discovered an illegal camp of Burmese job seekers waiting to be smuggled to Malaysia, near Ban Khlong Pom in tambon Ban Phru.

Maddol was last seen on CCTV leaving his house in the village to go fishing on Tuesday afternoon.

Tambon Banphru head, Vinai Tonyalae, says the illegal migrants are the prime suspects.

Maddol, who worked for a tree-trimming subcontractor of the Provincial Electricity Authority in Na Mom district, was a popular member of the community, always helpful at merit-making events in the village, and had no conflict with any local people.

Vinai says the murder has shocked the entire community, not least because many of them rise early to work as latex tappers at rubber plantations in the forest.

Police have not made a breakthrough as of yet but insist the investigation continues until they get a result.

SOURCE Bangkok News