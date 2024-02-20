Shinei Office Space, the eco-friendly coworking space for aspiring entrepreneurs

PHOTO: Shinei Office Space

As an entrepreneur, what are your priorities when it comes to choosing an office space? Comfortable seats? Flexibility? Lightning-fast Wi-Fi? Shinei Office Space has it all and more.

In a city like Bangkok, known as one of the most popular destinations for digital nomads and entrepreneurs, the demand for co-working spaces has skyrocketed. These hubs cater to a diverse clientele, offering an environment that seamlessly combines sociability with productivity. And Shinei Office Space has truly refined what it means to have the perfect work environment. They bring small businesses, startups, enterprises, remote workers, and freelancers together in Asoke, one of Bangkok’s most happening neighbourhoods.

Flexible solutions for dynamic business

With a goal to empower budding entrepreneurs as they take the leap into business ownership, Shinei Office Space is committed to creating a nurturing environment that encourages the growth of startups and small businesses. They understand that ambitious businesses need a flexible offering that adapts to their needs, and that’s why they have everything from short-term serviced office rentals and virtual office setups to meeting rooms and hot desk coworking spaces.

Shinei’s private offices are perfect whether you’re establishing your first office or expanding to a new market. Their ready-to-use private offices can accommodate 2 to 8 people. Each one comes with spacious desks that provide ample room for creativity and productivity. Plus, you can customise them to meet your team’s unique needs, so you can create a space as special as your business. And the best thing is, they also offer flexible rental terms, allowing you to rent short-term for research or projects or long-term for subsidiary offices. If you decide on a long-term contract, you’ll have the option to use the address for VAT and company registration in Thailand – ideal for anyone looking to kick-start their business in the country.

Meanwhile, those seeking a hot-desking solution can opt for Shinei’s coworking spaces. Specially designed to meet the needs of today’s entrepreneurs and remote workers, these spaces provide all the essentials for a professional yet relaxed environment that fosters productivity and collaboration. In addition to comfortable seats and high-speed internet, complimentary snacks and limited free meeting rooms are also available.

Essential infrastructure for seamless operations

Seamless operations are essential for business success. So to help you focus on the things that matter most to you and your business, Shinei will take care of the distractions. From high-speed internet Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity to advanced photocopy machines and mail delivery services, they ensure that you have everything you need to operate efficiently.

Shinei’s fully furnished spaces are equipped with comfortable and modern furniture. Therefore, you can focus on your work without worrying about the logistics. Additionally, they also provide individual telephone numbers for businesses, giving a professional touch to your operations. Furthermore, you can enjoy the flexibility and peace of mind necessary for your business to thrive, thanks to Shinei’s 24/7 access and security, and 24-hour conference room availability.

Additionally, if you’re a social butterfly, you’ll love their lounge and networking areas. It’s the perfect space for you to relax and connect with like-minded individuals, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

Building a supportive community for entrepreneurs

Aside from providing physical space, Shinei is dedicated to building a supportive community where entrepreneurs can connect, share experiences, and collaborate. With a multicultural client base spanning Europe, Southeast Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and beyond, Shinei offers a melting pot of perspectives and opportunities for international partnerships.

Their space serves as a hub for international companies from around the globe, increasing your chance of serendipitous encounters and business partnerships. Whether it’s through networking events, knowledge exchanges, or informal conversations over coffee, Shinei encourages its tenants to build relationships that can help move their businesses forward.

Moreover, Shinei also stands out for its ability to build connections and provide free guidance and expertise to new businesses establishing themselves in Thailand. This support and guidance are extremely valuable for entrepreneurs as they navigate the challenges of establishing a business in a foreign country.

Green business, green spaces

Did we also mention Shinei’s commitment to environmental sustainability? They’re taking immediate action by launching a variety of initiatives to reduce their carbon footprint and incorporate green spaces into their office environments. Some of the ways they reduce their environmental impact and creates healthier, more productive workspaces for their tenants is by implementing natural lighting, energy-efficient systems, and improved waste management.

By promoting sustainability within their offices, they not only contribute to the well-being of the planet but also inspire their tenants to adopt more eco-friendly practices in their own businesses. That’s why Shinei is the place for progressive thinkers.

Strategic location in Bangkok’s CBD

Located in the upscale Sermmit Tower, Shinei Office Space enjoys a strategic location in the heart of Bangkok’s CBD. With unparalleled views of the Sukhumvit area and easy access to transportation hubs such as BTS Asok and MRT Sukhumvit stations, their space offers unparalleled accessibility within the city. And for frequent business travellers, the international airport is just a short distance away, with easy access via the nearby MRT Phetchaburi station. Additionally, the riverboat pier is within walking distance, providing convenient access to the old part of Bangkok and beyond.

Shinei’s prime location also places it amidst corporate headquarters, banks, government offices, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants tailored to the international business community. Thus, they provide prestigious address that enhances the credibility and visibility of your business.

Shinei gets it. They’re fully prepared to meet the demands of small businesses, startups, and freelancers. Their flexible solutions are designed to provide support at every step of your business journey, allowing you to easily adjust as your business grows.

For more information or to sign up as a member, be sure to visit Shinei Office Space’s website.

