AIS compensates customers for network outage in Thailand

Advance Info Service Plc (AIS), Thailand’s leading mobile operator, apologised for a recent network interruption that affected its customers.

The company has confirmed that its engineering team has resolved the issue, which disrupted mobile phone usage in certain areas yesterday evening. To make amends, AIS has announced compensation for all its customers, regardless of their package plans.

Customers of AIS experienced unexpected network outages, causing widespread inconvenience. AIS has expressed deep regret over the incident and has promptly addressed the technical glitch. Those on Unlimited packages and customers on other types of plans will be taken care of, with details of the compensation to be communicated via SMS starting from Monday, May 13.

The company’s swift response to the network failure involved immediate troubleshooting and repair by their engineering team, which restored services by the same evening.

In a statement, AIS acknowledged the disruption and assured customers that all necessary steps had been taken to prevent future occurrences. As a gesture of goodwill and accountability, AIS has opted to proactively offer compensation to all customers impacted by the network outage.

In addition to the apology and compensation plan, AIS has indicated its willingness to cooperate fully with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The company is prepared to provide detailed information regarding the incident as requested by the regulatory body, reported KhaoSod.

As AIS rolls out its compensation measures and continues to liaise with the NBTC, customers can expect to receive further updates directly from the company.

