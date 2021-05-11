image
image
Thailand

Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

39 seconds ago

 on 

Stock photo by Gerrie van der Walt for Unsplash

Airlines with routes to Thailand are told to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry, a required document to travel to Thailand, prior to departure. Airlines will face penalties if they allow passengers who don’t have the required documentation to land in Thailand, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand warns.

If passengers do not have their COE prior to boarding the aircraft, then the airlines must handle the situation. If the passengers have stopped for a layover, then the airlines must send them back to their country of origin, according to the CAAT.

“The authority will punish airlines that allow passengers who do not have a COE to enter the country under measures for permission to fly into the country.”

The statement from the CAAT comes after Thailand’s Foreign Ministry banned foreign arrivals from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal to prevent the emergence of the mutated Covid-19 variant that was first detected in India. Thai Embassies in those countries have temporarily suspended the issuing of COE. Thais and those with diplomatic passports travelling from countries from the country where the Indian variant has been reported can still enter Thailand.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Thailand

Thai government looks into “humanitarian solution” for detained reporters from Myanmar

Tanutam Thawan

Published

36 mins ago

on

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

By

Stock photo via National News Bureau of Thailand

Following the arrest of 3 journalists from a Myanmar news agency and 2 activists, who all face deportation and charges for entering Thailand illegally, the Thai government says they’re looking for a “humanitarian solution.”

Following the February military coup, the junta attempted to silence the media by revoking licenses allowing outlets to report and arresting journalists.

The editor and director of the broadcast news outlet Democratic Voice of Burma, where the 3 reporters worked, called on Thai authorities to not send the journalists back to Myanmar. The news outlet had its license revoked by the military junta. Director says the reporters “life will be in serious danger if they were to return.”

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat recently told reporters that Thai authorities “are coordinating to find a possible humanitarian solution to this case.”

The reporters and activists were arrested in Chiang Mai’s San Sai district for allegedly entering Thailand illegally. The district police chief told Reuters that they would be deported, but they may possibly be held in detention for a 14 day quarantine as a precaution to prevent the spread of Covid-19 before being handed over to immigration.

DVB started as an exile media outlet, reporting on the previous junta and broadcasting uncensored reports. It then moved into Myanmar in 2012. The outlet’s broadcast license was revoked in March, a month after the recent military coup, but DVB continued to report on the protests and military takeover.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

Thailand News Today | More bubbles?, Burmese journalists arrested, Malaysian lockdown | May 11

Tanutam Thawan

Published

56 mins ago

on

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

By

Thailand will travel travel bubble discussions with countries such as Vietnam, Singapore, Laos and Malaysia. Travel bubbles could start as soon as October, Police in Northern Thailand arrested 3 senior journalists who had fled Myanmar, Thai officials say expats living in Thailand will be included in the government’s mass Covid-19 vaccination plan, but exactly when that will be is still up in the air, research confirms that vaccination is the key to rebooting international travel and Malaysia has gone into full national lockdown

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha seeks looser restrictions in ‘red’ zones

Tanutam Thawan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ PR Thai government

Covid-19 infections are still high, but PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he wants restrictions to loosen up and businesses to reopen as soon as possible in provinces classified as “red” zones under tight control to combat Covid-19.

The prime minister says he has ordered governors of red zone provinces to look into easing disease control measures. Looking into each province’s Covid-19 situation and the restrictions’ impact on the local economy, governors are told to find a good balance that works well for both the economy and public health.

Spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, says restrictions at restaurants in red zone provinces can be lifted if the situation improves.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

