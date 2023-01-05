Adult Movie Star on the Quest for a Husband in Thailand | Thailand News Today

National Park officials condemned for allowing a sailboat to destroy Krabi reef

Thai netizens condemned National Park officials for failing to do their job after seeing images of a tourist sailboat destroying a coral reef in the southern province of Krabi.

Earlier this week, the environmental activist Facebook page Monsoon Garbage Thailand posted photos of a white sailboat docking over the coral reef near Yawasam Island. The page explained that the island was under the care of Hat Nappharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi national park and was prohibited from docking.

The page included pictures taken under the boat showing that the bottom of the sailboat crashed into the reef.

Some Thai netizens suggested that corruption might have played a role and that the travel agency that owned the boat may have paid off officials to turn a blind eye to any wrongdoing. But no one knows whether there is any truth to these claims.

The leader of the Hat Nappharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park said there were many tourist boats on the water during the new year holiday but the officials only had ten boats to patrol the sea.

He explained that National Park rangers investigated the case and found that the sailboat had travelled from Phuket and they were looking for the owner of the sailboat.

And stated that the investigation into the damage to the coral reef would continue as soon as possible and that authorities would collect the necessary information to file a complaint with the police for a violation of the National Park Act.

PM Prayut proud of Thailand’s pineapples

PM Prayut was “delighted” when the Agriculture Ministry informed him that Thailand holds a 32% share in the global canned pineapple market – the biggest in the world – valued at 20 billion baht, said the spokesperson on Wednesday.

The Philippines is the world’s second-largest canned pineapple exporter, holding a 22% share of the market.

Most of Thailand’s pineapple production takes place in western Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan province

Prime minister Prayut said the government has devised a five-year plan from 2023-2027 to support the canned pineapple industry and enhance the production, processing, and marketing of the canned good.

The government will use money from the Fruit Development Fund to ensure that Thailand holds the top spot as the world’s biggest exporter of high-quality canned pineapple.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the potential “bao mangoes” from Songkhla province in southern Thailand. Bao mangoes are smaller, grow quickly, and are usually enjoyed unripe with a sweet and spicy dip.

Bao mangoes already generate 58 million baht per year in the province and the market is constantly expanding, said PM Prayut.

Love affair between Japanese porn star and Thailand goes on

Adult movie star Rae Lil Black is back in the Land of Smiles to try and find a Thai husband, so she says.

The 26 year old actress arrived in the kingdom on December 10 last year.

She has been pictured eating durian, filmed eating hot pot with two love-sick Thai guys, and lamenting the fact that hasn’t been getting many likes on the popular dating app Tinder.

And two days ago, Rae uploaded a short video to TikTok saying she was upset that the kingdom’s single guys weren’t declaring their love for her on the dating app.

The Japanese-American star quickly posts up with several foodie pics before dropping the ultimate question

“Where can I find a husband in Thailand?”

Rae, who entered the adult film industry in 2017, captivated Thai followers further by announcing she has a new Thai name Raewadee (เรวดี).

Rae has not declared how long she will stay in Thailand or why she is here. Fans speculated that she is in the kingdom on paid promotional work but at the moment she continues to be snapped posing in hotel rooms, on beaches, and with her Thai fans.

