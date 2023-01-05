Thailand
Drug addict father arrested for killing his 3 year old daughter
A drug addict father was arrested yesterday at a petrol station in Chon Buri after he allegedly murdered his 3 year old daughter in the central province of Nakhon Sawan. The junky denied the charge and blamed a ghost for the murder.
Officers from Lat Yao Police Station were notified of the child’s death, later identified as Nareenan Pananon, at 5am on Tuesday, January 3. The girl died on a cassava plantation. She did not have any wounds but her mouth was stuffed full of dirt.
Police met the girl’s grandmother, Anongnart Pananon, at the scene. The 55 year old told officers that her son, the girl’s father, 27 year old Ronnachai Pananon, was the murderer.
Anongnart told police that she looked after her granddaughter and never let her out of her sight. But, early in the morning of the fatal day, her drug addict son came to her room while she was asleep with her.
Ronnnachai asked his mother to check the bathroom saying that a water pipe was broken.
Anongnart left her niece on the bed to check the bathroom but found nothing broken. She realised immediately that she had been deceived and rushed back to check on her granddaughter but her father had snatched the girl.
Anongnart chased after her son but tripped and fell because it was dark. She asked neighbours to help search for the child. They found her but it was late. She was dead. Ronnachai then rode off on his motorcycle.
Anongnart told police her son took drugs and was a heavy drinker of alcohol and urged officers to find him.
Thairath reported that Ronnachai was no longer with the mother of his child, that they were divorced and he had a new girlfriend in Chon Buri.
Ronnachai fled from Nakhon Sawan to Chon Buri on his motorcycle. He stopped at a petrol station and went to the bathroom. A customer recognised his face from a picture on the news and notified the police. Police arrived just in time and arrested Ronnachai while he was about to leave.
He denied killing his daughter. He said he went to the cassava plantation after hearing strange sounds and found his daughter there. He was about to bring her home but an old female ghost scared him and he ran, leaving his daughter there.
Ronnachai said he decided to go to his girlfriend’s house in Chon Buri after learning that the girl had died.
Ronnachai was charged with violating Section 288 of the Criminal Law: whoever intentionally kills another person shall be punished with the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years old.
Ronnachai’s mother and the killer’s family said they would never forgive him for what he did to the girl.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
VIDEO: Angry farang chases Thai-French woman who rejected him in Pattaya
Man attacked by teenagers on Airport Rail Link train
Eight found dead with gunshot wounds in a Utah family home
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Adult Movie Star on the Quest for a Husband in Thailand | Thailand News Today
Drug addict father arrested for killing his 3 year old daughter
15 year old stabs teen to death at Thai market
Overview of preschool options in Bangkok (2023)
Over a quarter of travellers from China test positive in Taiwan
Whale shark visits Thailand’s Koh Chang in rare sighting
Chiang Mai issues booster shots to get ready for Chinese tourists
Full moon storms to hit southern Thailand this weekend
US Mega Millions jackpot close to US$1 billion
Flights between Shanghai and Phuket, Guangzhou and Chiang Mai resume
Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes
Thailand’s real estate sector did not fully recover in 2022
Thai holidays in 2023
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Pakistani rapist freed from prison to marry victim
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Thailand gains research base in Antarctica
Thailand makes another travel list: Fodor’s No List
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
News3 days ago
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
-
Economy3 days ago
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
-
Thailand2 days ago
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
-
Environment3 days ago
Thailand makes another travel list: Fodor’s No List
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours
-
Featured hotels2 days ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya reveals ugly side of Sin City: rats, rubbish, & rat-arsed