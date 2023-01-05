Eight found dead with gunshot wounds in a Utah family home

The United States added yet another senseless shooting statistic to a cast of thousands when a family of eight, including five children, were found shot dead in a house in Enoch City, Utah.

Police discovered the bodies while conducting a welfare check at the property yesterday.

No motive has been determined and no further information has been released about the victims.

The community of Enoch City, with a population of around 8,000, is in shock and grieving.

The family was well-known in the town and the children attended schools in the Iron County School District. Utah Governor Spencer Cox expressed his condolences for the victims of this “senseless violence.”

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson reported that authorities have not found a motive.

“We don’t know why this happened, and we’re not going to guess.

“They’re feeling loss, they’re feeling pain and they have a lot of questions.

“We are all family and everybody has some connection to the individuals and some connections to the family.”

Iron County School District in Cedar City, Utah said that all five children had been students at its schools and that the deaths were a “tragic loss” for the community.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students.”