A year in review 2024 – Thaiger’s top stories in Thailand

As 2024 ends, we look back at the top stories on the Thaiger. From the Sukhumvit clash between Thai and Filipina transgender groups to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s luxury stay in Phuket, this year was filled with headlines that captured the attention of all of you.

Highlights also include the Bangkok-to-Beijing railway launch, updated foreign land ownership laws, and bold government policies like the alcohol tax cut.

Advertisements

Thank you for following Thaiger throughout 2024. Wishing you a Happy New Year and a wonderful 2025!

A violent confrontation erupted early on March 5, 2024, outside a hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 11 in Bangkok between Thai and Filipina transgender groups. The clash was reportedly in response to an earlier incident where a Thai transgender individual was assaulted and robbed by approximately 20 Filipina transgender individuals.

Tensions skyrocketed as a large group of Thai individuals gathered, demanding justice and began with nationalistic chants such as “Thailand!” and “Get out!”. Despite police efforts to mediate, the situation turned violent, leading to physical assaults and several arrests. Police pleas were initially unsuccessful but ultimately managed to intervene and detain both assailants.

A durian vendor and a customer in Thailand clashed after the customer claimed that a durian she purchased for 150 baht was spoiled. The incident occurred when the customer returned to the vendor demanding an explanation, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a physical confrontation.

In response, the vendor fired up a live stream and insisted the durian was of good quality, essentially telling the customer to work harder so she could afford better quality fruits, before challenging the customer to confront her at the durian store.

Advertisements

“I didn’t respond because I didn’t need to. If you want good products, buy expensive ones. You bought something cheap, so don’t expect it to be perfect. No wonder you’re in such a poor state if you can’t afford good food. If you have the means, work hard and you can afford better things.”

On January 2, 2024, the Thai government, under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin slashed the domestic alcohol tax down to zero in a strategic move to boost tourism and stimulate economic growth. This tax cut is aimed at supporting businesses in the hospitality and beverage sectors, making locally produced alcohol more affordable for consumers and tourists.

Abolition of duty-free shops in airports was also considered to encourage Thai citizens and foreign tourists to spend and purchase more within the country, rather than from duty-free shops.

Hollywood icons Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie recently enjoyed a luxurious family holiday in Phuket, Thailand. The high-profile duo, along with their six children, arrived for a romantic and luxurious break to southeast Asia, shelling out close to 930,000 baht for a stay at the Amanpuri beach resort in Phuket

The southern island provided the perfect backdrop for their private getaway and after sharing the screen as an on-screen couple in By The Sea, it’s evident that this powerhouse duo values family time.

The new railway bridge over the Mekong River has officially opened, connecting Thailand and Laos as part of the ambitious Bangkok-to-Beijing high-speed rail project. This bridge, a key milestone in the larger Pan-Asia Railway Network, facilitates smoother trade and travel between the two nations.

The route connects Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Station to Khamsavath Station near Vientiane, Laos, in a 12-hour journey. To continue to China, passengers must take a taxi or van from Khamsavath to the Vientiane Railway Station, located 16 kilometres northeast of the city.

The rail connection to China is expected to be completed by 2028, linking Bangkok directly to China’s high-speed rail network.

Foreign land ownership in Thailand has always been a complex issue, primarily dictated by the Land Code Act of 1954, which generally prohibits foreigners from owning land outright.

The Thai Land Department has updated regulations on foreign land ownership, clarifying the criteria for foreigners to legally acquire land in the country. The updates emphasise stricter adherence to investment thresholds, with foreign individuals required to invest at least 40 million baht in approved sectors to be eligible for land ownership.

Legal foreign heirs can inherit land from foreigners with land-holding permits, subject to existing foreign land ownership regulations.

In July, the Thai government introduced restrictions on its 10,000-baht digital wallet handout, barring its use for purchasing phones and electronics. The initiative, aimed at boosting local spending, allows recipients to use the funds only for essential goods and services within their communities.

Government agencies believe these measures will ensure the program supports grassroots economies and discourages spending on non-essential items. The plan, central to Pheu Thai Party’s 2023 election campaign, has faced criticism from economists and two former central bank governors, who have labelled it fiscally irresponsible.

Bangkok’s airports have faced criticism after being ranked among the world’s worst in a recent survey. Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang International airports were flagged for issues including overcrowding, inefficient services, and long wait times.

The report was carried out by a financial information and research website from the UK, Business Financing, set out to discover the Best & Worst Airports in the World, According to Business Travellers back in February. Noi Bai International Airport in Vietnam claimed the top spot, while Brussels South Charleroi Airport in Belgium was deemed the worst in the world this year

A Thai tourist has been praised for removing a sticker from a sign at Mount Fuji in Japan. The act gained widespread attention after being shared online, earning admiration for demonstrating responsible tourism and cultural sensitivity.

The sticker was initially placed there by a popular travel page as part of a marriage proposal. Though the page owner claimed that they received permission from local governments, many online users still question the appropriateness of doing so.

The tourist spotted the post made by the travel page while climbing the mountain and decided to remove the sticker without much thought, much to the fanfare of online users.