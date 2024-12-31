Thailand’s submarine project to finish in six months amid delays

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 10:08, 31 December 2024| Updated: 10:08, 31 December 2024
108 2 minutes read
Thailand’s submarine project to finish in six months amid delays
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand‘s Defence Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, has announced that the navy’s submarine procurement project, which has faced multiple delays, is expected to be completed within six months. This project had been stalled due to complications arising from changes in the engine specifications.

Phumtham acknowledged pressure to expedite the completion, but he stressed the importance of careful oversight, refusing to hasten the process. He pointed out that several decisions about procurement had been taken by his predecessors.

Advertisements

“Initially, I intended to complete [the project] by this month, but this couldn’t be done because, upon review, the engine replacement had become a significant issue that needed a thorough discussion,” he remarked.

The procurement deal, initially established in 2017, has encountered numerous obstacles, including controversies over engines and international sanctions. The agreement, worth 13.5 billion baht (US$394.7 million), was signed under a government-to-government arrangement with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co.

Related news

Construction of the submarines was reportedly 50% complete when progress was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Further delays occurred when the original plan to use German-made diesel engines was abandoned after Germany refused to supply them to China, classifying them as military/defence items.

Phumtham highlighted the necessity of verifying the performance of the Chinese engines, which are currently installed in eight submarines sold to Pakistan. He has requested performance trials for these submarines, lasting three to four months, to ensure their reliability before finalising the deal.

Additionally, he has engaged in discussions with German military officials to explore the possibility of purchasing their engines directly for Thailand. However, the German government has not yet decided on this matter.

Advertisements

Despite the setbacks, Phumtham, who also serves as a deputy prime minister, remains optimistic about resolving the issues within the proposed timeline of six months. He warned that abandoning the project would result in a loss of the 8 billion baht (US$233.8 million) already invested, as well as 80% of the payment for the submarine and substantial progress in the construction of a pier and personnel training, reported Bangkok Post.

Concurrently, the navy is seeking to acquire a frigate valued at 17 billion baht (US$497 million), although this has encountered budgetary challenges. The 2024 national budget committee has rejected funding for the frigate, but the navy intends to pursue allocations in the 2026 fiscal year.

Latest Thailand News
Gold shop owner stabbed during heist in Phra Pradaeng Market Crime News

Gold shop owner stabbed during heist in Phra Pradaeng Market

12 minutes ago
Where to celebrate New Year in Pattaya 2025 Events

Where to celebrate New Year in Pattaya 2025

54 minutes ago
Thailand gold prices rise by 50 baht as year ends Thailand News

Thailand gold prices rise by 50 baht as year ends

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s central bank launches phase two of sustainability framework Business News

Thailand’s central bank launches phase two of sustainability framework

2 hours ago
Tragic Kanchanaburi crash claims three lives, one injured Road deaths

Tragic Kanchanaburi crash claims three lives, one injured

2 hours ago
Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice Crime News

Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice

2 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner Road deaths

Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner

3 hours ago
Thailand plans elephant contraception to curb human-wildlife conflict Thailand News

Thailand plans elephant contraception to curb human-wildlife conflict

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s submarine project to finish in six months amid delays Thailand News

Thailand’s submarine project to finish in six months amid delays

3 hours ago
A year in review 2024 &#8211; Thaiger’s top stories in Thailand Thailand News

A year in review 2024 – Thaiger’s top stories in Thailand

3 hours ago
Bangkok handbag thief caught after motorcycle crash Bangkok News

Bangkok handbag thief caught after motorcycle crash

4 hours ago
Prachinburi plantation owner killed in brutal attack Crime News

Prachinburi plantation owner killed in brutal attack

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold wave with thunderstorms in the south Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold wave with thunderstorms in the south

4 hours ago
Thailand to boost growth with new European trade deals Business News

Thailand to boost growth with new European trade deals

4 hours ago
Lisa tops Thailand soft power poll, beating Moo Deng and Butter Bear Thailand News

Lisa tops Thailand soft power poll, beating Moo Deng and Butter Bear

4 hours ago
Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025 Events

Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025

22 hours ago
1 million baht to compensate families of Khao San Road hotel fire victims Bangkok News

1 million baht to compensate families of Khao San Road hotel fire victims

22 hours ago
Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case Crime News

Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case

23 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver Bangkok News

Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver

24 hours ago
NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation Politics News

NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

24 hours ago
Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel Crime News

Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel

24 hours ago
Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals Thailand News

Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals

1 day ago
Thailand imposes stricter penalties for unpaid tolls Thai Law News

Thailand imposes stricter penalties for unpaid tolls

1 day ago
Two Chalong Pier boat operators test positive for methamphetamine Phuket News

Two Chalong Pier boat operators test positive for methamphetamine

1 day ago
Five killed in Prachinburi factory concrete slab collapse Thailand News

Five killed in Prachinburi factory concrete slab collapse

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Tragic Kanchanaburi crash claims three lives, one injured

Tragic Kanchanaburi crash claims three lives, one injured

Published: 11:13, 31 December 2024
Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice

Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice

Published: 10:55, 31 December 2024
Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner

Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner

Published: 10:31, 31 December 2024
Thailand plans elephant contraception to curb human-wildlife conflict

Thailand plans elephant contraception to curb human-wildlife conflict

Published: 10:16, 31 December 2024