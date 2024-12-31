Thailand’s submarine project to finish in six months amid delays

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand‘s Defence Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, has announced that the navy’s submarine procurement project, which has faced multiple delays, is expected to be completed within six months. This project had been stalled due to complications arising from changes in the engine specifications.

Phumtham acknowledged pressure to expedite the completion, but he stressed the importance of careful oversight, refusing to hasten the process. He pointed out that several decisions about procurement had been taken by his predecessors.

“Initially, I intended to complete [the project] by this month, but this couldn’t be done because, upon review, the engine replacement had become a significant issue that needed a thorough discussion,” he remarked.

The procurement deal, initially established in 2017, has encountered numerous obstacles, including controversies over engines and international sanctions. The agreement, worth 13.5 billion baht (US$394.7 million), was signed under a government-to-government arrangement with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co.

Construction of the submarines was reportedly 50% complete when progress was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Further delays occurred when the original plan to use German-made diesel engines was abandoned after Germany refused to supply them to China, classifying them as military/defence items.

Phumtham highlighted the necessity of verifying the performance of the Chinese engines, which are currently installed in eight submarines sold to Pakistan. He has requested performance trials for these submarines, lasting three to four months, to ensure their reliability before finalising the deal.

Additionally, he has engaged in discussions with German military officials to explore the possibility of purchasing their engines directly for Thailand. However, the German government has not yet decided on this matter.

Despite the setbacks, Phumtham, who also serves as a deputy prime minister, remains optimistic about resolving the issues within the proposed timeline of six months. He warned that abandoning the project would result in a loss of the 8 billion baht (US$233.8 million) already invested, as well as 80% of the payment for the submarine and substantial progress in the construction of a pier and personnel training, reported Bangkok Post.

Concurrently, the navy is seeking to acquire a frigate valued at 17 billion baht (US$497 million), although this has encountered budgetary challenges. The 2024 national budget committee has rejected funding for the frigate, but the navy intends to pursue allocations in the 2026 fiscal year.