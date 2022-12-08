Thailand
A sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwomen
A sexy Thai model became notorious almost overnight after becoming an identity thief. The model stole the identification card (ID card) of a former college friend for work, causing all sorts of problems for the innocent woman who was subjected to several police summonses.
But there’s more! The identity theft revealed that the model is actually a transwoman, shocking her fans and followers nationwide.
Kanokyada “Qa-nan” Jitampon is a well-known sexy model on Thai social media. The 26 year old’s profile soared after she put up for sale an old iPhone 12 Pro Max complete with her sexy pictures and videos. A bidding war ensued and one fan offered over 400,000 baht for the phone.
Most of her fans believed that she was a real woman. Likewise, agencies that hired her to promote their products had the same understanding because she had a woman’s ID card proving her identity. The picture on the ID card doesn’t look like her but it is generally accepted that people change over time and cosmetic surgery could also change an appearance. So, no one was aware of this. How Qa-nan’s modelling career will progress after this is unknown.
Qa-nan’s secret was revealed when the actual owner of the ID card, 24-year-old Kanokyada (surname reserved) or Joy, came forward after threats of police prosecution.
Joy received several police summonses for illegal acts she had not committed. Police asked Joy to explain her illegal promotion of online gambling and alcohol. She was also informed by the Revenue Department that she had a huge tax bill.
Joy tried to reach out to Qa-nan to clear up the issue, but the model blocked her contact on every channel. Joy then asked the non-profit organisation, Saimai Survive, if they could intervene because she was at her wit’s end.
The former name of Qa-nan was Nanyapon Boonmee. Joy met Nanyapon when she was a teenage boy studying at the university. Joy remembered Nanyapon took a picture of her ID card when they were at university but at the time Joy did not think there was anything untoward about it until Nanyapon contacted Joy again in 2015 to ask for her ID card. This time, Joy refused to give it to her former student friend.
Five years later, Joy was summoned by police over an online gambling advertisement. She managed to prove to the police that she was not involved and that it was someone else.
The problems kept on reemerging and that is when Joy asked Saimai Survive to help her file a complaint at Saimai Police Station.
Channel 3 managed to secure an interview with Kanokyada about the identity theft.
The trans model acknowledged the theft. She justified taking Joy’s name and ID card because a fortune teller told her that she would be lucky and successful with that name.
Kanokyada added that she legally changed her name from Nanyapon to Kanokyada and changed her surname to Jitampon, which was not exactly the same as Joy’s surname.
Kanokyada reckons a misspelling on her tax documents might be the reason for all of Joy’s troubles. Kanokyada held out an olive branch to Joy, admitted her wrongdoing, and promised that she would support her former college friend if there are any more problems in the future.
Joy welcomed her words and decided to drop the charges.
There are several charges of fraud in Thailand ranging from fines of 40,000 baht to 60,000 baht and up to three years in prison.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
A sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwomen
Train smashes car off the tracks in southern Thailand, killing 3
Best boarding schools in Thailand
Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
‘Patani Colonial Territory’ designer summoned for game of truth or dare
Border patrol sergeant in northeast Thailand kills colleague
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Fisherman accidentally harpoons his own face in eastern Thailand
Most Googled word in 2022? And in Thailand?
Patong Hill road to reopen to all on christmas day| GMT
25 arrested in Germany suspected of leading a ‘right-wing’ coup
23 military students hospitalised after being trained too hard
Thailand News Today | British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Police arrest another Chinese visa overstayer living it up in Thailand
Christmas present to Phuket motorists: Patong Hill road to reopen
Firework maker killed in firework accident in eastern Thailand
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
NZ suitcase murders go to court
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime4 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Hot News3 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Crime2 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Thailand2 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Politics3 days ago
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand