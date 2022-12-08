Connect with us

Thailand

A sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwomen

Published

 on 

Photo via กนกญาดา จิตอำพัน and Survive - สายไหมต้องรอด

A sexy Thai model became notorious almost overnight after becoming an identity thief. The model stole the identification card (ID card) of a former college friend for work, causing all sorts of problems for the innocent woman who was subjected to several police summonses.

But there’s more! The identity theft revealed that the model is actually a transwoman, shocking her fans and followers nationwide.

Kanokyada “Qa-nan” Jitampon is a well-known sexy model on Thai social media. The 26 year old’s profile soared after she put up for sale an old iPhone 12 Pro Max complete with her sexy pictures and videos. A bidding war ensued and one fan offered over 400,000 baht for the phone.

Most of her fans believed that she was a real woman. Likewise, agencies that hired her to promote their products had the same understanding because she had a woman’s ID card proving her identity. The picture on the ID card doesn’t look like her but it is generally accepted that people change over time and cosmetic surgery could also change an appearance. So, no one was aware of this. How Qa-nan’s modelling career will progress after this is unknown.

Qa-nan’s secret was revealed when the actual owner of the ID card, 24-year-old Kanokyada (surname reserved) or Joy, came forward after threats of police prosecution.

Joy received several police summonses for illegal acts she had not committed. Police asked Joy to explain her illegal promotion of online gambling and alcohol. She was also informed by the Revenue Department that she had a huge tax bill.

Joy tried to reach out to Qa-nan to clear up the issue, but the model blocked her contact on every channel. Joy then asked the non-profit organisation, Saimai Survive, if they could intervene because she was at her wit’s end.

The former name of Qa-nan was Nanyapon Boonmee. Joy met Nanyapon when she was a teenage boy studying at the university. Joy remembered Nanyapon took a picture of her ID card when they were at university but at the time Joy did not think there was anything untoward about it until Nanyapon contacted Joy again in 2015 to ask for her ID card. This time, Joy refused to give it to her former student friend.

Five years later, Joy was summoned by police over an online gambling advertisement. She managed to prove to the police that she was not involved and that it was someone else.

The problems kept on reemerging and that is when Joy asked Saimai Survive to help her file a complaint at Saimai Police Station.

Channel 3 managed to secure an interview with Kanokyada about the identity theft.

The trans model acknowledged the theft. She justified taking Joy’s name and ID card because a fortune teller told her that she would be lucky and successful with that name.

Kanokyada added that she legally changed her name from Nanyapon to Kanokyada and changed her surname to Jitampon, which was not exactly the same as Joy’s surname.

Kanokyada reckons a misspelling on her tax documents might be the reason for all of Joy’s troubles. Kanokyada held out an olive branch to Joy, admitted her wrongdoing, and promised that she would support her former college friend if there are any more problems in the future.

Joy welcomed her words and decided to drop the charges.

There are several charges of fraud in Thailand ranging from fines of 40,000 baht to 60,000 baht and up to three years in prison.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand48 seconds ago

A sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwomen
Thailand43 mins ago

Train smashes car off the tracks in southern Thailand, killing 3
International Education47 mins ago

Best boarding schools in Thailand
Sponsored21 hours ago

Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
Thailand48 mins ago

‘Patani Colonial Territory’ designer summoned for game of truth or dare
Crime52 mins ago

Border patrol sergeant in northeast Thailand kills colleague
South2 hours ago

VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Fisherman accidentally harpoons his own face in eastern Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Most Googled word in 2022? And in Thailand?
Thailand3 hours ago

Patong Hill road to reopen to all on christmas day| GMT
World15 hours ago

25 arrested in Germany suspected of leading a ‘right-wing’ coup
Thailand18 hours ago

23 military students hospitalised after being trained too hard
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Crime18 hours ago

Police arrest another Chinese visa overstayer living it up in Thailand
Hot News18 hours ago

Christmas present to Phuket motorists: Patong Hill road to reopen
Thailand19 hours ago

Firework maker killed in firework accident in eastern Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending