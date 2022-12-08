Connect with us

Crime

Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand

Published

 on 

Immigration Police held a press conference yesterday about the arrest of a wanted Swedish criminal hiding out in Hua Hin, southern Thailand, in their continued crackdown on illegal foreigners in the kingdom.

After coordinating with Swedish police, Thai Immigration Police arrested 52 year old Heinz Henry Andreas of Swedish nationality at a rented house in Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, on Sunday.

Swedish authorities put out a warrant for Andreas’ arrest in 2019 after he was accused of committing accounting fraud. Andreas allegedly created a fake bank account which he used to launder money.

Andreas dissolved his company in Sweden in 2019, claiming bankruptcy, when there was the equivalent of 35 million baht in circulation between 2017-19. He did not submit the company’s account evidence as required by law. The total damages are unknown.

Swedish authorities issued an arrest warrant for Andreas in 2019 and revoked his passport. However, the fraudster had already fled to Thailand.

Police presented the Swedish arrest warrant when they arrived at Andreas’ rented property in the Hin Lek Fai subdistrict. The wanted criminal admitted his identity and surrendered to the police.

In the press conference, police assured the public that they will continue to investigate both Thais and foreigners who “behave inappropriately, break the law and cause harm to the peace and safety of the public, damage the image of the nation, and use Thailand as a base to commit crimes.”

Immigration Police said one of their most important tools in catching foreign criminals is address reporting. Every 90 days, a foreigner living in Thailand must report to immigration. If they change their address, they must inform immigration within 24 hours under Section 38 of the Immigration Act (1979).

If you know about a foreign criminal in Thailand, Immigration Police ask you to file a report at the Nonthaburi Immigration Office. Alternatively, call the number 1178 or visit www.immigration.go.th

Immigration Police have been busy catching visa overstayers recently by command of former Chief of Immigration Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime19 mins ago

Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
Thailand32 mins ago

A sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwomen
Thailand1 hour ago

Train smashes car off the tracks in southern Thailand, killing 3
Sponsored21 hours ago

Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
International Education1 hour ago

Best boarding schools in Thailand
Thailand1 hour ago

Patani Colonial Territory designer summoned for game of truth or dare
Crime1 hour ago

Border patrol sergeant in northeast Thailand kills colleague
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
South2 hours ago

VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Fisherman accidentally harpoons his own face in eastern Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Most Googled word in 2022? And in Thailand?
Thailand4 hours ago

Patong Hill road to reopen to all on christmas day| GMT
World16 hours ago

25 arrested in Germany suspected of leading a ‘right-wing’ coup
Thailand18 hours ago

23 military students hospitalised after being trained too hard
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Crime19 hours ago

Police arrest another Chinese visa overstayer living it up in Thailand
Hot News19 hours ago

Christmas present to Phuket motorists: Patong Hill road to reopen
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending