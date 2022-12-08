Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand

Immigration Police held a press conference yesterday about the arrest of a wanted Swedish criminal hiding out in Hua Hin, southern Thailand, in their continued crackdown on illegal foreigners in the kingdom.

After coordinating with Swedish police, Thai Immigration Police arrested 52 year old Heinz Henry Andreas of Swedish nationality at a rented house in Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, on Sunday.

Swedish authorities put out a warrant for Andreas’ arrest in 2019 after he was accused of committing accounting fraud. Andreas allegedly created a fake bank account which he used to launder money.

Andreas dissolved his company in Sweden in 2019, claiming bankruptcy, when there was the equivalent of 35 million baht in circulation between 2017-19. He did not submit the company’s account evidence as required by law. The total damages are unknown.

Swedish authorities issued an arrest warrant for Andreas in 2019 and revoked his passport. However, the fraudster had already fled to Thailand.

Police presented the Swedish arrest warrant when they arrived at Andreas’ rented property in the Hin Lek Fai subdistrict. The wanted criminal admitted his identity and surrendered to the police.

In the press conference, police assured the public that they will continue to investigate both Thais and foreigners who “behave inappropriately, break the law and cause harm to the peace and safety of the public, damage the image of the nation, and use Thailand as a base to commit crimes.”

Immigration Police said one of their most important tools in catching foreign criminals is address reporting. Every 90 days, a foreigner living in Thailand must report to immigration. If they change their address, they must inform immigration within 24 hours under Section 38 of the Immigration Act (1979).

If you know about a foreign criminal in Thailand, Immigration Police ask you to file a report at the Nonthaburi Immigration Office. Alternatively, call the number 1178 or visit www.immigration.go.th

Immigration Police have been busy catching visa overstayers recently by command of former Chief of Immigration Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn.