90% of hotels in Chiang Mai fully booked during New Year

If you’re planning on visiting Chiang Mai in northern Thailand this New Year, then you had better be quick, because 90% of hotel rooms in the province are already booked up, according to the Thai Hotels Association (Northern Region).

Hotels in the province are expected to generate one billion baht in revenue during the high season, which runs from November to March, according to the association.

President of the THA‘s Northern Region, Phunat Laopanich, informed ThaiRath that Thailand’s tourism industry has improved by leaps and bounds over the past few months. He said that tourism revenue was closing in on pre-pandemic levels.

President Phunat said that most hotels both inside and outside Chiang Mai city centre were fully booked, especially during the festive season. During the New Year holidays, 90% of the province’s 30,000 hotel rooms have already been snatched up, said Phunat.

ThaiRath reports that the atmosphere is bustling in Chiang Mai, with tourists gathering to take pictures with pigeons at Tha Phae Gate and renting bicycles to explore the old city and moat.

Chiang Mai’s cool winter weather draws in tourists who want to experience the “sea of mist” and chilly temperatures at the peak of Thailand’s tallest mountain, Doi Inthanon.