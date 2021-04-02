58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues- Covid-19 UPDATE | Thaiger

Thailand
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues- Covid-19 UPDATE
Thailand is reporting 58 new Covid-19 infections today with 2 being from entertainment venues. The death toll has remained unchanged at 94. 45 were locally-transmitted and 13 were imported, raising the total in the Kingdom to 28,947 since the pandemic began in late 2019. The spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, says the 2 cases from the entertainment venues are worrying.
“Two new cases were linked to entertainment places. This concerns us.”
1 of those infections was that of a Mahidol University Salaya campus student, who had visited a crowded entertainment place in Nakhon Pathom province, located in central Thailand. He joins 19 other infections reported by Bangkok, which saw 44% of the daily new infections. 19 of those infected were Thai nationals who were hospitalised. 1 Myanmar national was detected through active case – finding. A 29 year old Thai woman, was found infected in Loei, and it was also traced to an entertainment place in Bangkok.
Samut Sakhon province reported 14 new infections from local hospitals consisting of 8 Myanmar nationals and 6 Thais. Samut Prakan recorded 5 new infections- all Thais. Nonthaburi also reported 3 new infections from hospitals. Tak reported 2 new infections in Myanmar nationals.
The 13 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from abroad. The US had 7, Finland – 1, The UAE – 1, India – 2, Belgium – 1, and Madagascar – 1. Saweesilp says the double – digit infections points to Thailand still needing to monitor the situation.
“The two-digit daily increment tells us that surveillance remains necessary.”
Of the 28,947 total cases, 27,606 have recovered, including 58 who were discharged on Thursday. 1,247 patients were still at hospitals. 14 patients were in critical condition, but the death toll today remains unchanged at 94.
Globally, Covid-19 infections rose by 686,498 in 24 hours to 130.16 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 11,522 to 2.84 million. The US had the most cases at 31.24 million, up 76,786, and the most deaths at 566,611, up 952. Saweesilp says it is important to keep your guard up, especially as the vaccines are rolled out.
“With the availability of vaccines, many western countries lowered their guard.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
A 70 year old monk died the day after he was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine while 3 other monks at the same temple, Wat Samphanthawong Moranaphap in Bangkok, were taken to the hospital sometime after being injected with the vaccine to be treated for a high fever. One of them complained of chest tightness and difficulty breathing.
Medical examiners will do an autopsy of the deceased monk’s body to determine if his death is related to the Covid-19 vaccine. Health officials did not say which vaccine the monk received, but a report from Nation Thailand said the AstraZeneca vaccine is administered to monks of 60 while the Sinovac vaccine is given to those 18 to 59 years old.
At another Bangkok temple, Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan, 151 monks received their Covid-19 vaccine. No side effects were reported. The vaccinated monks are still advised to practice social distancing and to wear face masks, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pituthecha says.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Matichon Online
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
Next month, the Thai government launches the “Mor Prom,” phone app, which will allow people to make an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine. Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry is calling on everyone to download the app and make a booking.
“I would like all Thai people to download the application to reserve their Covid-19 vaccination. We need to create herd immunity to prevent another outbreak and revive our economy. To do so, we do need to get the vaccine to at least half of our population.”
According to the Bangkok Post, the app should be available from May 1 and users can choose appointment slots from June in order to receive a free vaccine at designated state hospitals and public health centres. The app also includes a feature to monitor any side-effects.
Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, senior adviser to the Health Ministry, says other channels are being developed for those who don’t have a phone that can download apps. While a recent survey shows that 80% of people in Bangkok use apps as their main communication channels, that falls to 50% outside the capital.
Up to 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be allocated to those who make an appointment for June. The doses are being manufactured in the Kingdom, through a technology-transfer agreement between AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience. It’s understood more doses will be produced in the coming months.
Kiattiphum says hospitals participating in the government’s vaccine rollout will be expected to administer 500 doses a day, or 10 million a month. The ministry also plans to set up mobile units to vaccinate those living in remote areas. According to Kiattiphum, the ministry aims to administer 61 million AstraZenenca doses and 2 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine by the end of 2021.
61 million doses of AstraZeneca will fully inoculate about 30 million people, as the vaccines require 2 doses. The Health Ministry says priority will be given to the most vulnerable. Those who receive 2 doses of the vaccine will automatically receive a digital vaccine certificate via the Mor Prom app. This can be displayed later at any hospital in order to apply for an International Travel Health Certificate.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free domestic flights during their holiday in order to boost inter-provincial travel. The proposal comes after the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand called for 40,000 vaccine doses to protect airline employees.
“From July 1, inoculated tourists exempt from quarantine might be tempted to extend their stay here after spending 10 days in Phuket if we can provide them free or discounted air tickets to other provinces.”
The Bangkok Post reports that Phiphat’s ministry has been in talks with Bangkok Airways, owner of Samui airport, about how the proposal might benefit tourism in the area. Officials expect Phuket’s “sandbox” model, which begins July 1, to bring around 100,000 foreigners to the southern island during its first 3 months. Phiphat says that, as the island’s re-opening falls in the middle of the region’s monsoon season, the offer of free domestic flights may appeal to tourists once they’ve completed their Phuket stay.
Santisuk Klongchaiya from Thai AirAsia says the carrier could offer discounted fares on domestic flights if tourists participating in the sandbox model are willing to travel.
“We may offer free or discounted tickets, but we have to ensure tourists are confident to travel.”
Meanwhile, Woranate Laprabang from Thai Vietjet says the carrier has signed up to the International Air Transport Association travel pass project, which it expects to pilot on semi-commercial flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok in June.
Phiphat is also calling on hotels to introduce special packages for tourists who stay longer than 10 days in the Kingdom, adding that if the pairing with Samui works well for nearby communities such as Koh Tao and Koh Phangan, it could be extended to places like Pattaya, using U-tapao airport, and Chiang Mai.
The minister is ambitious with his figures, saying Thailand aims to welcome a further 6.4 million tourists in the last quarter of the year, once the sandbox model is extended to Krabi, Samui, Pattaya, Phang Nga and Chiang Mai. However, he says Bangkok must also be included.
“The six tourism provinces in the planned sandbox plus Bangkok generate 80% of tourism revenue. Bangkok should be the next destination added, with a goal to administer 20 million doses by September to ensure a safe re-opening for both tourists and local communities.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
