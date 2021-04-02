58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues- Covid-19 UPDATE | Thaiger

Thailand is reporting 58 new Covid-19 infections today with 2 being from entertainment venues. The death toll has remained unchanged at 94. 45 were locally-transmitted and 13 were imported, raising the total in the Kingdom to 28,947 since the pandemic began in late 2019. The spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, says the 2 cases from the entertainment venues are worrying.

“Two new cases were linked to entertainment places. This concerns us.”

1 of those infections was that of a Mahidol University Salaya campus student, who had visited a crowded entertainment place in Nakhon Pathom province, located in central Thailand. He joins 19 other infections reported by Bangkok, which saw 44% of the daily new infections. 19 of those infected were Thai nationals who were hospitalised. 1 Myanmar national was detected through active case – finding. A 29 year old Thai woman, was found infected in Loei, and it was also traced to an entertainment place in Bangkok.

Samut Sakhon province reported 14 new infections from local hospitals consisting of 8 Myanmar nationals and 6 Thais. Samut Prakan recorded 5 new infections- all Thais. Nonthaburi also reported 3 new infections from hospitals. Tak reported 2 new infections in Myanmar nationals.

The 13 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from abroad. The US had 7, Finland – 1, The UAE – 1, India – 2, Belgium – 1, and Madagascar – 1. Saweesilp says the double – digit infections points to Thailand still needing to monitor the situation.

“The two-digit daily increment tells us that surveillance remains necessary.”

Of the 28,947 total cases, 27,606 have recovered, including 58 who were discharged on Thursday. 1,247 patients were still at hospitals. 14 patients were in critical condition, but the death toll today remains unchanged at 94.

Globally, Covid-19 infections rose by 686,498 in 24 hours to 130.16 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 11,522 to 2.84 million. The US had the most cases at 31.24 million, up 76,786, and the most deaths at 566,611, up 952. Saweesilp says it is important to keep your guard up, especially as the vaccines are rolled out.

“With the availability of vaccines, many western countries lowered their guard.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

