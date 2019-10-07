57% of Thais gamble – new report | The Thaiger

Thailand
57% of Thais gamble – new report
The Thai Health Promotion Foundation has hosted a meeting today to discuss the gambling situation in Thailand in 2019, as a report indicating that a whopping 30.42 million Thais, or 57% of the population, gamble. The meeting was also represented by the Centre for Gambling Studies, Stop Gambling Foundation and related associations.
The director-general of the Centre for Gambling Studies, Faculty of Economics at Chulalongkorn University, Dr Nualnoi Trirat, shared the report by the Research Centre for Social and Business Development based on data collected from a survey of 44,050 people aged over 15 across 77 provinces.
According to The Nation, the report indicates the figure of 30.42 million this year is an increase of 1.49 million from 2017 and includes 700,000 new gamblers. The majority of gamblers are of working age, according to the report.
Thai Health CEO Supreda Adulyanon said the World Health Organisation has classified gambling addiction as a psychiatric illness, which is in a group of disorders related to mental health, behaviour and neurological development. Many who are unable to stop the addiction tend to have lifelong problems, including mental and physical health complications, family debt, violence, or crime.
However, youth aged 15-18, or 733,000 young gamblers, are causing the most concern. This group is 20.9% of the youth population. Meanwhile, 3.05 million, or 46.3% of young adults aged 19-25, are also known to bet. The senior group, aged 60 and above, are also a cause for worry as around 3.35 million, or 42.2% of the senior population, love to gamble.
Government lottery, illegal lottery, betting on cards, football gambling, and the Higher or Lower card game are the top five gambling addictions. Football gambling makes the most money – 160.5 billion baht – followed by illegal lottery – 153.1 billion baht– and then the government lottery – 150.4 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Nakhon Nayok nuclear reactor project is opposed by locals
“The residents say that there is a suspicion that the project might not be transparent and the previous two hearings did not involve all stakeholders.”
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Residents in Nakhon Nayok province, inner north-east Thailand, are camping in front of the Thailand Nuclear Technology Institute in Ongkharak district. They are opposing the institute’s plan to construct a 20 megawatt nuclear reactor on its compound.
The anti-nuclear protesters are demanding a meeting with the executives of the institute for an explanation about the project and to express their concern over public safety regarding the location of nuclear waste storage.
One of the residents, members of the Khon Rak Nakhon Nayok Natural Heritage resident’s group, told Thai PBS that the location of the reactor was unsuitable because it is close to the Nakhon Nayok River and is on flat land, which is vulnerable to flooding and is not in compliance with guidelines set by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Thai PBS World reports that two public hearings were held, to allow local people to air their opinions on the project. The residents say that there is a suspicion that the project might not be transparent and the previous two hearings did not involve all stakeholders.
They also point out the risk of corruption in the 16 billion baht project, after the previous plan to build a 10 megawatt reactor became tainted with irregularities, and eventually scrapped.
The nuclear reactor is intended for use in medical, agricultural and industrial research, according to the Thailand Nuclear Technology Institute.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Take a walk around the markets of Pratunam in downtown Bangkok and you’ll soon discover there’s a new type of tourist in town. For years, Thailand’s tourism scene was dominated by Chinese visitors, with 10.5 million in 2018 alone, accounting for about 28% of total foreign arrivals. It still is.
But after the tour boat Phoenix, carrying mostly Chinese tourists, sank off the southern coast of Phuket in July last year, killing 47, the number of visitors from China, which had been increasing every year, began to decline.
In their wake, the number of tourists from India is now starting to increase, with a record 180,000 visiting in June alone, according to the Thai tourism ministry. More direct flights, a visa-fee waiver and, most importantly, increasing middle class wealth, is spurring on the number of Indian arrivals. The Tourism Authority of Thailand says those arrivals are up more than 20% for the first five months of 2019, compared to last year.
Arrivals from China, meanwhile, were 4% down over the same period, still equating to 4.8 million tourists, whereas just 787,195 came from India.
The rapid expansion of India’s middle class is prompting Thai tourism officials to raise their estimates of how many visitors will come from India, with its population of 1.3 billion. At least 10 million are now expected to arrive by 2028, a more than five-fold increase. That sort of growth trajectory would mimic the rise of Chinese tourists, from 800,000 in 2008 to more than 10 million last year.
Preecha Champi, a Thai Hotels Association board member, sas Indian tourists differed from Chinese ones in that they rarely came as part of a tour group because they are already confident in their English.
“The Indian market shares a lot of similarities with the Chinese. Visitors from both countries can fly here in 3 to 4 hours, they have about the same population and have experienced GDP growth, but there are 600 million Indians who are younger than 25 years old and we think this group of people will be part of the future of Thai tourism.”
In addition to visiting Thailand, Indians are increasingly choosing the country as the location of their weddings – with some 200 Indian couples tying the knot there each year, according to the TAT.
“Couples and their families spend around 8 to 9 million baht per wedding package at Thailand’s five-star hotels in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Phuket and Pattaya.”
“There could be some 300 to 400 guests who fly in for three to four nights of celebrations and they consider Thailand a very cost-effective destination to host a wedding.”
When not splashing the cash on their nuptials, however, Indian visitors have gained a reputation as hard bargainers. In the Indra market in Pratunam, for example, a stallholder was recently seen pleading for an extra 20 baht after a group of Indian men haggled hard to get the price of four plastic raincoats down from 156 baht down to just 100.
Ping, a souvenir seller in Pattaya, said Indian tourists “don’t have to spend a lot to enjoy shopping in Thailand”.
“While the Chinese who come with a tour group only spend money where the group makes a stop, the Indians mostly shop at any market.”
Nonetheless, Chinese shoppers still contribute more to Thailand’s economy than any other foreign nationality. Last year, they spent some 120 billion baht, accounting for about 24% of total tourist expenditure.
India is projected to overtake China as the world’s most populous nation in eight years, and its middle class is forecast to keep expanding, so many in Thailand’s tourism industry are now looking west for the fuel of future growth.
SOURCE: Pattaya One
Chiang Mai
Helsinki to Singapore, by bike
PHOTO: Aurelie and Marco, now heading south through Thailand
Aurelie and Marco are 36 years old, married, and passionate about cycling. She’s French and he’s half English/half İtalian. Together they have decided to live their lifelong dream; to cycle across the globe. Their chosen path is taking them from Helsinki to Singapore.
The pair arrived in Chiang Mai yesterday and are spending the week in the Northern City. They will then head south through Thailand and down the Malay Peninsula to Singapore.
They call their journey the ‘421Adventure’ – 4 wheels, 2 hearts, 1 world.
From April 2018 – March 2020 they are cross countries, cultures and languages very different one from another but all the same very enriching. Finland, Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, Turkey, İran, Uzbekıstan, Nepal, Myanmar or Laos are just some examples of the 26 countries through which this incredible route will take them. You can follow their route HERE.
You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube; @421adventure
Furthermore, they have also decided to associate this adventure to a fundraiser for two charitable association whose work is related to bıcycles – Wheels For Wellbeing, is London based and helps disabled people to discover the benefits of cycling through the use of adapted bıcycles which allow them to become more independent and improve their mental and physical health. Isabelle Clement, the founder, is a wheelchair user and works closely with authorities on a national scale to improve the accessibility to inclusive cycling. Her work is an example and a source of inspiration for many cities around the world.
And 88bikes. They supply bikes to young girls who have been victims of human trafficking in underdevelopped countries such as Thailand, Uganda or Peru. Thanks to the bıcycle these girls can more easily access education or find a job. They have already donated thousands of bikes in the last 8 years empowering girls and young women to become future doctors, teachers, etc.
Aurelie and Marco are crazy about cycling and want to share their passion wherever they pedal. They are convinced that the more bıcyles there are, the better our world will be.
You can help them reach their objective of 5,000 Euro by making a donation HERE.
