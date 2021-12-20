Thai officials to review list of low risk countries, possibly ban travellers from high risk

In addition to discussing whether to cancel the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme due to the uptick in Omicron cases, the Thai government will also review its list of countries considered to be at low risk for Covid-19 and consider whether to ban travellers from high risk countries.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told Thai media today that the ministry will make a proposal to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to cancel the Test & Go entry scheme, which allows vaccinated travellers from approved countries to enter Thailand, with just a minimal isolation period upon arrival while they wait for results from an RT-PCR Covid-19 test.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand governor later confirmed that the government is considering scrapping the Test & Go scheme due to the uptick in Omicron cases, with one local transmission in Thailand and more than 60 confirmed cases involving those who entered or returned to Thailand from overseas. The TAT governor says the “sandbox” and alternative quarantine schemes are still planned to continue.

The chief of the National Security Council told Thai media that the government is reviewing the list of countries at low and high risk for Covid-19, adding that officials may ban visitors from risky countries. Due to the Omicron outbreak, travellers from eight African countries are already banned from Thailand, while those travelling from other African countries must undergo a 14 day quarantine.

Some private business owners say they are worried about the effect after the cancellation of Test & Go and want the government to carefully consider the impact on business sectors. The President of the Spa Association of Thailand, Krot Rojanasatien, shared that the Test & Go measure is already strict and effective. If visitors go through the processes, it should be fine and under control, he says

SOURCE: Khaosod | Channel 7