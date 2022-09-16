US man arrested for trafficking fentanyl into Thailand

A man from the United States has been arrested for trafficking fentanyl – an opioid deadlier than heroin – and other illicit drugs into Thailand. Police also arrested a Thai woman in connection with the case. It is the first time Thailand has made arrests for fentanyl trafficking, according to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

In a press conference yesterday, Far East Representative of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Mark Snyder joined Secretary-General of the ONCB Wichai Chaimongkhon to comment on the arrests.

Wichai said that Thailand’s authorities X-rayed a suspicious package from the US on Monday. The package contained 8 grams of ketamine, 9 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of ecstasy, 10 grams of cocaine and 4 grams of fentanyl.

A US man was arrested upon picking up the package. Police say that he has regularly travelled in and out of Thailand since 2019. Police later arrested a Thai woman at a condominium building in the Ratchathewi district of Bangkok in connection with the package.

Fentanyl is known as “heroin’s synthetic cousin” because of the similar effects it has on the body. However, it is easier to overdose on fentanyl because it is much more potent. A lethal dose of heroin is around 30 milligrams. Whereas, just 3 milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill an average-sized adult male.

In 2020, fentanyl accounted for most opioid-related deaths in the US. The substance is so deadly because cheaply-produced fentanyl is sold under the guise of heroin on the streets. Taking a heroin-sized dose of fentanyl is enough to kill you in one go.

Around 100 times stronger than morphine, recreational use of fentanyl often leads to overdose and death from heart failure, especially when the drug is mixed with other drugs.

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the use of fentanyl as an analgesic (pain-relieving) drug, which is used as a pain-numbing medicine during surgeries and other procedures in Thai hospitals. However, the doses are strictly controlled because of the drug’s potency.

Recreational use of fentanyl is categorically illegal in Thailand, where fentanyl is classed as Category 2 drug, alongside cocaine, opium, morphine and codeine.

Wichai said that recreational abuse of fentanyl is common in Europe and the US, and the authorities don’t want it finding its way into Thailand. Luckily, this time it was intercepted and seized by authorities, said Wichai.

“Fentanyl is a very dangerous narcotic drug. We have to prevent our children from getting involved with it.”

SOURCE: Siam Rath