Thai Airways seeks to conserve finances by offering unpaid leave, early retirement | The Thaiger

Business
Thai Airways seeks to conserve finances by offering unpaid leave, early retirement
Thailand’s long-suffering national carrier is trying to conserve what cash it has by offering staff early retirement or unpaid leave. Thai Airways says it’s seeking to reduce its workforce in an attempt to stretch its finances to April 2021.
According to a Bangkok Post report, acting president Chansin Treenuchagron says 80% of the airline’s employees have agreed to salary cuts and unpaid leave, adding that their support means the company can survive until the end of the year. However, he points out that, without taking further steps, the airline is unlikely to survive 2021, particularly with the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating.
The airline has briefed staff on current finances and the progress being made in settling its extensive debts, as well as explaining new policies on furloughing staff and introducing early retirement. It’s understood some workers are prepared to take early retirement provided they are adequately compensated for doing so. Chansin says union officials have been consulted and appear open to the plans.
Employees who want to take early retirement in the next round need to apply between October 15 and 30. Those who are approved will be in line for severance pay of between 2 and 14.33 months, based on Thailand’s employment law, in addition to other benefits from the airline. It’s understood the furlough scheme will take place from November 1 to April 30.
Meanwhile, some union members arrived at the meeting wearing black, in protest at the recent promotion of a number of airline executives, including the spouse of the chairman of the board of directors, at a time when the carrier is struggling for survival.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Air Asia diversifies from an airline brand to e-commerce powerhouse
Airasia.com has revealed its greatly extended new online brand identity online as “ASEAN’s super app”, completing what it calls a “transformation from digital airline to comprehensive lifestyle platform”.
The airasia.com ASEAN super app combines a host of related online experiences in a “faster and more convenient user experience” with over 15 types of products and services under 3 main headings – travel, e-commerce and fintech (financial technology).
On the announcement of the new App’s launch, airasia.com is having its first-ever airasia.com Super Sale that supersedes the past successful AirAsia free seat promotions.
“The biggest sales in the region will take place from October 12 (1000, GMT +8) to October 18, 2020 with storewide discounts of up to 90% across all product offerings on airasia.com super app and the airasia.com site.”
AirAsia Group CEO and founder Tony Fernandes says the airline group has not wasted the crisis.
“Now with airasia.com, we are enabling everyone to fly, to stay, to shop, to eat, all at the convenience of one super app. We’ve been using the lockdown period to fine tune our platform, unify the user experience and simplify our payment to a one-click checkout.”
Some of the deals under the new super app include a 90% off SNAP flight+hotel combo, 90% off on AirAsia shop; 50% off on AirAsia food and “AirAsia fresh”, formerly known as OURSHOP. 50% off all Malaysian domestic flights and 10% off flights of any other partner airlines to over 3,000 destinations worldwide.
SOURCE: ttrweekly.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Mr ‘Phuket Seasted’ is back with his Crypto Cruise Ship
From the man who was chased away from the Phuket offshore ‘Seasted’ by the Royal Thai Navy, along with his Thai girlfriend, the very same Chad Elwartowski is now launching a Crypto Cruise Ship. The company he was representing at the time, Ocean Builders, is again behind the new venture.
Just to recap from April last year…
“A couple has successfully set up a ‘Seastead’ near Phuket. Seasteading is aiming to build floating societies with “significant political autonomy”. Nearly half the world’s surface is unclaimed by any nation-state, and many coastal nations can legislate “seasteads” in their territorial waters (like a “homestead” but wetter).
Website ‘Bitcoin.com’ and ‘Ocean.builders’ report that the couple Chad Elwartowski and his Thai girlfriend Nadia Summergirl are are the first seasteaders who established a small seastead 12 nautical miles off Phuket. Most of the construction of the Seasteading was built on the island of Phuket. The installation in the sea started on January 9.
Mr Elwartowski reveals that the reason that they have chosen to settle near Phuket as the construction price is cheap. The sea is suitable for the establishment as waves are not too high and can attract many tourists.”
Cut to the chase… the Thai Government weren’t too chuffed about the establishment of a floating home, anchored in position, just off the coast of Phuket, along with Ocean Builders’ claims of ‘sovereignty’, etc, etc. The basically told the couple to take their ‘seastead’ and leave the country. You can read more about the fiasco HERE. The Navy later towed the large aluminium can back to shore and sold it for scrap.
“American Chad Elwartowski and his Thai partner, Nadia Supranee Thepdet, say they are on the run from police in Thailand after the government has accused the couple of trying to lay claim to Thai maritime territory with their ‘seastead’, a maritime house considered to be a permanent dwelling at sea off Phuket.”
At the time Ocean Builders said Mr Elwartowski and his girlfriend were simply volunteers who would live in the seasted as part of the experiment. Now it emerges that Chad Elwartowski is indeed the Chief Operations Officer of Ocean Builders.
A media release from Ocean Builders at the time… “Chad and Nadia were volunteers excited about the prospect of living free. They took pictures and videos of the whole process and posted it on social media. They spent a few weeks on the seastead and documented their adventure.
They were in no way involved in the design, construction, decision on where it was located or any funding for the construction of the seastead.
The team surrounding the project were early adopters of bitcoin, and with wealth acquired that way it has spent around US$150,000 on the project.”
Now Chad is back, along with his crypto investors. They’ve licked their wounds from all the undue media attention 18 months ago in Thailand and are launching their latest sea-going project the The Crypto Cruise Ship… “a residential gathering place for entrepreneurs, researchers, and expats, will be launching in January 2021. Cabins go up for auction November 5th.”
“Out of adversity comes opportunity, so they say, and a group of marine engineering entrepreneurs is taking advantage of the current downturn in the cruising industry to expand their operations in Panama.”
“The Crypto Cruise Ship is being prepared to set sail from the Mediterranean and anchor in the Gulf of Panama. The 804 ft ship (245 metres), recently purchased from a major cruise line, is to be named MS Satoshi. It includes 777 cabins with a capacity of 2020 people plus crew and crew quarters. Facilities include multiple restaurants, a theatre, casino, gym and wellness areas. The ship will be used for residency, tourism, research, and office space. It will also provide an incubator environment for entrepreneurs.”
“Cabins will be sold in an upcoming auction to those interested in owning a permanent residence on the ship. Vacation rentals will also be available.”
“The cabins will be sold by Ocean Builders, the company currently building floating homes on the Caribbean coast of Panama. Ship operations will be run by a spinoff company, Viva Vivas.”
“The ship will be anchored a 30-minute ferry ride away from Panama City in the Gulf of Panama. While Ocean Builders recently began construction of its floating, off-grid SeaPod homes on the Caribbean side of Panama, they plan on housing employees on the ship as they begin building on the Pacific side as well. Their goal is to create a floating community for the advancement of ocean technology, engineering, sustainable living, and experimentation.”
So far the venture is off to a rocky start with our quick check of their website coming up with this…
“The MS Satoshi will become an incubator for innovation and entrepreneurship. It will be a gathering place for digital nomads, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, expats, researchers, and sustainability entrepreneurs.”
As key investor Chad Elwartowski, COO of Ocean Builders, says, “We look forward to creating a hub for technology and innovation here in Panama. Our goal is to figure out how to live sustainably on the sea and chart new waters in this new frontier.”
“200 cabins will be available in the first round of the auction, which begins November 5th and ends November 28th. Cabins are tentatively priced between $25,000-$50,000. The ship will be ready for residents to move in by early 2021.”
Best wishes to the Good Ship MS Satoshi. May the waves be left behind and fair winds carry the passengers to new and exciting adventures.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Expats
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
Thailand’s dominant working expat nationality in past decades has been Japanese, currently making up 18% of expatriates in the country. But, while Japanese expatriate numbers are decreasing, a CBRE report notes that Chinese and Filipinos are on the rise. There were 28,560 Japanese expats in Thailand as of Q3 2020, just ahead of the Chinese expat contingent at 25,811.
As China’s manufacturing has shifted overseas and Filipino expatriates have increased in line with local demand for teachers fluent in English, there’s been a continuing de-centralisation of the expat communities living in Thailand.
Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Head of CBRE Research and Consulting, Thailand says thatJapanese expatriates primarily work in manufacturing, export/retail/automotive, real estate services including leasing, and business services sectors.
“The decline in the Japanese expatriate population in Thailand is due to high industry maturity where locals can fulfil expatriate jobs competently, relatively high wages, and industrial relocation to neighbouring countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia.”
Rapid industrialisation in Thailand between the mid-1980s until the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 saw a surge in the Japanese expatriate population culminating in Thailand as the fourth largest Japanese population outside Japan at its 2015 peak after USA, China and Australia. However, the population size has experienced a 22% decrease since then, the lowest amount since 2012.
Meanwhile, the amount of Filipino and Chinese expatriates, the two fastest growing nationalities, have increased by 38% (13,146 to 18,472) and 31% (from 18,812 to 25,811) over the past 5 years, according to the Foreign Workers Administration Office.
Chinese nationals in Thailand work mainly in manufacturing as the country shifts its production outside China to avoid US tariffs on Chinese-made goods. Filipino nationals work mainly as teachers due to their native fluency in English and the relatively lower wages than their European, North American, Australian and New Zealand counterparts, making them a strong force behind international and bilingual schools in Bangkok.
CBRE Research reveals that extensions of downtown Bangkok such as Rama IX and Ratchadapisek have become Chinese expatriate hotspots due to amenities such as Chinese-centric restaurants, shops and convenient MRT access. Similarly, On Nut is a preferred area for Filipino expatriates due to lower rentals than early to mid-Sukhumvit while still affording convenient BTS access.
Condominiums for rent along Ekkamai BTS generally command over 15% premium in rent compared to condominiums along Phra Khanong BTS, despite being just one station apart.
“This means affordable midtown condominiums along mass transit lines with a maximum of two interchanges away from expatriate office hotspots could become increasingly attractive to investors seeking rental properties with expatriate demand as expatriate areas could de-centralise outwards in line with high-growth expatriate nationalities and their respective preferred areas.”
SOURCE: CBRE
To find the best selection of condos and other property in Thailand go to Fazwaz.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Broken railway crossing signal contributed to fatal bus-train collision
5 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, including a 2 year old girl
Thammasat students ask for 3 days off class to participate in protest
Woman arrested for scamming 500 Burmese workers, promising visa extensions
Man arrested for posing as air force pilot, conning woman out of 800,000 baht
4 Burmese men arrested after crossing Moei River to Thailand
Thai Airways seeks to conserve finances by offering unpaid leave, early retirement
Thailand’s land bridge plan still floating
Chiang Mai woman arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill her ex-husband
Protest leader says activists “in it for the long haul”
The Pattaya to Hua Hin bridge. Government discusses 900 billion baht investment.
A round-up of the latest on Covid-19, the economy, and tourism in Thailand
UPDATE: Covid-19 visitor entry around the region
8,000 homes inundated in Nakhon Ratchasima after 2 days of torrential rain
UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
60 day visa extensions, filed during amnesty, go into effect November 1
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
Rock star Eddie Van Halen loses cancer battle – VIDEO
10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all reported as asymptomatic
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Opinion3 days ago
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
- Phuket4 days ago
Special Tourist Visa flight postponed, National Security Council confirms
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Medical chief in favour of re-opening borders, calls zero cases target unrealistic
- Thailand4 days ago
Clerk calls out Thai Army for alleged corruption
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travellers from Thailand positive for Covid-19 in new saliva test at Japan airport
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai police investigate elderly American’s death from apparent 7th storey fall
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World
Toby Andrews
October 12, 2020 at 2:27 pm
A dishonest way of firing staff.