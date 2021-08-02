Connect with us

300 beds added to Phuket’s second field hospital

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: PKRU Thailand/Flickr

300 hospital beds have been erected at a meeting hall at Phuket Rajabhat University AKA PRU, in Rassada. It is set to be the second field hospital for “light green” Covid cases.

The Phuket Vice Governor, Pichet Panapong says the 300 additional beds were set up because all beds at the first field hospital at Prince of Songkla University were already full.

Pichet went on to say that Rassada Municipality is responsible for setting up the paper beds, bedding, and fans that were donated by private companies. He adds that there are also partitions and mosquito wire screens and that the field hospital is expected to be finished and ready for patients by tomorrow.

“I have to thank all officers, staff, and volunteers for together helping to set up this field hospital,” Vichet concluded.

Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, says there have been a number of green zone patients detected on th island. Thus, they need to get PRU ready as another field hospital with 70 beds in the first phase with a total of 195 beds in the second phase.

Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office chief, described the bed occupancy situation at a special live broadcast on July 30. “Right now, there are 694 beds in all hospitals on the island. Of that number 249 beds, or 36%, have been occupied, and 445 remained unoccupied”, said the chief.

He added that there are 33 intensive care units for red zone patients, and 226 rooms for yellow zone patients and 435 rooms for green zone patients.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

300 beds added to Phuket's second field hospital
