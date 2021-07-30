Field hospital set up in Phuket Rajabhat University for Covid-19 patients

A second field hospital was set up at the Phuket Rajabhat University campus north of Phuket Town to accommodate and monitor the Covid-19 patients in the “green group,” which refers to Covid-19 patients that have mild symptoms to no symptoms. The patients’ symptoms will constantly be will be monitored and observed under the care system of Vachira Phuket hospital as according to the reports by Phuket Andaman news.

The Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital reports that the number of beds occupied in the intensive care unit is not very high because our people have been vaccinated and have a very low potential to become so-called “red group” patients with severe symptoms. Around 90% of the Covid-19 patients in Phuket who are currently receiving treatment are in the “green group,” the hospital director says.

Prior to the island’s July 1 reopening under the “Sandbox” model, the government said it would reconsider the travel scheme if cases exceeded 90 Covid-19 infections. But in the past week, 125 new infections were reported on the island. To deal with the rise in the number of infected cases in Phuket, the university coordinated with the Andaman Pannarai Convention Center, Provincial Public Health Office and the government officials to set up another field hospital at the meeting hall on campus that has the capacity to accommodate up to 270 patients. The area will be divided into two sections with 70 beds as the first phase.

This field hospital is now well equipped with a safety management system and facilities so that the patients can be properly serviced according to the standards of public health measures of Vachira Phuket Hospital. Medical equipment such as fingertip oximeter, thermometer, x-ray machine including the necessary items have been prepared.

The university president says that the field hospital is now ready to open, adding that the hospital and medical team are completely prepared to accommodate Covid-19 patients in Phuket and treat.

SOURCE: Phuket Andaman News and Phuket News

