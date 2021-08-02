Thailand
The Thaiger launches the ‘I Am Strong’ campaign
(Video Link Below)
The Thaiger (The Thaiger Pte Ltd) is reaching out to readers and viewers of our news channels to help the thousands of people who are falling through the cracks of government and community help at this time. Many of these people are migrant workers, but many are also Thai people who, through no fault of their own, have suddenly found themselves without employment, or even any chance of immediate employment.
As Thailand fights its own battle with the Coronavirus, and even as it tries to open up again to some limited travel, the number of people needing critical, daily help is increasing. And the prospects are not good as we look to the horizon. Even though Bangkok Community Help Foundation and Five Star Marine (in Phuket) have spent over a year volunteering to help their communities get through this crisis, the demand for their services is increasing and a lot of their early sources of donation are drying up.
ANYTHING you can do to help will be greatly appreciated and we can guarantee that every baht raised will go directly into the purchase of food and vital medical and hygiene supplies for these communities. We will also continue to update you through our media platforms on how these organisations are coping and the people they are helping.
Both Bangkok Community Help Foundation and Five Star Marine are just the front window for much wider support through hundreds of volunteers who we applaud and support with their generosity and time.
Please help The Thaiger help get these people through the dark times as we build increasingly sophisticated community support initiatives for the people in Thailand who need the help the most.
VIDEO & PHOTOS
Bangkok Community Help Foundation
5 Star Marine
Bernard Whyte
‘I AM STRONG’
Performed by North
Written by Tim Newton, Alf Touhey, Thanh Bui
Song Publisher: EMI (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
The Thaiger launches the ‘I Am Strong’ campaign
Narcolepsy suspected as cause of car accident in Chon Buri
Top 5 hair salons in Bangkok
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Healthcare worker pleads with PM to set up “war room” to manage pandemic
The best backpacker hostels in Phuket
Official detained after spreading rumour of planned coup to oust PM
Thai AirAsia suspends flights, cuts salaries as financial woes continue
Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases and 178 deaths
Phuket sealed off from tomorrow in bid to curb virus spread, save sandbox
Bangkok vaccination centres shut down at weekend due to vaccine shortages
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Man falls off 4th story roof only breaking arm and chin
Family finds long lost man after he is rescued from 17 metre well
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to August 16
Hua Hin Maya Club execs get 3 months for superspreader event
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Thailand News Today | Bars defy bans, Sandbox ‘still on’, vaccine rush | July 28
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Crime4 days ago
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
- Coronavirus World3 days ago
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket reservations slow down for August
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
- Bangkok4 days ago
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”