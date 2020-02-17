21 Vietnamese fishermen taken for coronavirus testing in Songkhla | The Thaiger

21 Vietnamese crew from four Vietnamese fishing boats looking for sea cucumbers have been taken ashore to a Songkhla Navy hospital by Royal Thai Navy officials last night. They are being quarantined whilst being tested for coronavirus.

The Songkhla Naval Base Hospital’s medical team has now screened the entire crew following a report that the Vietnamese boat had travelled to China since the start of the outbreak. Concerns were raised when Maritime Information Sharing Centre was informed on February 14 that foreign ships searching for sea cucumbers had also encroached into Thailand’s maritime zone.

Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam share parts of the Gulf of Thailand.

Of the fishermen brought ashore, 16 didn’t show any symptoms of coronavirus while the condition of the other five, who have now been screened, is yet to be confirmed.

