2 days of Phuket drug raids takes in 7 suspects, 2,000 methamphetamine pills

Yesterday, Phuket authorities announced recent drug raids took in 7 suspects and 2,000 methamphetamine pills, and over 180 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

The raids took place over 2 days.

For Friday, police arrested 24 year old Wisit ‘Bao’ Kongsrisuwan from Nakhon Si Thammarat, 20 year old Panomkorn ‘Diew’ Petchkong. They allegedly had 98.77 grams of “ya ice” (crystal methamphetamine) stashed in a house. Police took the suspects to the Thalang Police station and charged them with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Police also seized as evidence: a digital scale, 2 mobile phones, a Suzuki Smash motorbike, 1 gold ring, a bankbook, and 9 unknown items

26 year old Padungsak ‘Yo’ Suepan was arrested at a different house. The suspect allegedly had 80.93 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Police took Padungsak to the same police station as the aforementioned suspects. Padungsak was also charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. A mobile phone, a Honda Wave 110 motorbike, and 7 unknown items were also seized as evidence.

27 year old “fon”, from Myanmar was also arrested. Fon allegedly had .03 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1 yaba pill, and drug paraphernalia in an apartment in Cherng Talay. Police took Fon to the Cherng Talay Police Station and charged the 27 year old with possession of a Category 1 drug and illegally entering the country.

On Saturday, police arrested 3 suspects who were residing in a building under the National Housing Authority. They suspects are:

35 year old Prarom ‘Bond’ Chaowai. Allegedly caught with 1,000 yaba pills, .05 grams of ya ice, and drug paraphernalia. A digital scale, a mobile phone, and 6 unknown items were seized as evidence.

40 year old Naren ‘Nui’ Namthong. Allegedly caught with 1,000 yaba pill. A mobile phone and a Honda Click motorbike were seized as evidence.

39 year old Pornchita ‘Bew’ Longlok. allegedly caught with 2.05 grams of ya ice. A mobile phone and motorbike were seized as evidence.

The 3 suspected were delivered to the Thalang Police station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

