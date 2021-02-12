175 new cases of Covid-19, 167 local- Covid Update | The Thaiger

Thailand is reporting 175 new cases of Covid-19 today with 167 of those cases being locally-transmitted. Of those local infections, 120 were found via pro-active testing and 47 were found through tests at medical facilities. The pro-active testing cases were mostly found in Samut Sakhon (95 cases) where the 2nd wave of the virus initially broke out. Such cases were found in high-risk factories and communities featuring migrant workers.

Today’s new cases bring Thailand’s total amount to 24, 279 overall since the pandemic began. 20,210 people have reportedly recovered from the disease, with 3,989 patients still undergoing treatment. The death toll remains unchanged at 80 people.

The 2nd wave of the outbreak has led to 20,042 confirmed cases and 20 deaths since it began December 15 with 80% found in Samut Sakhon alone. So far, the province has reported 15,411 confirmed cases between December 18 and February 12.

Bangkok followed Samut Sakhon at 905 cases, with Chonburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani, Ang Thong and Nakhon Pathom rounding up the list.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is to discuss the easing of restrictions in the central province of Samut Sakhon next week, as new cases continue to fall. Health officials recently introduced a “seal and bubble” strategy to contain the spread of the virus at the epicentre of its resurgence late last year. Yesterday, the province reported 129 new cases, continuing a downward trend.

Officials say they have now screened 1,880 factories, markets, and communities. CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan says “seal and bubble” restrictions currently cover 9 factories and over 42,000 people, amid a 10% infection rate. Around 8,000 people a day are now being tested to determine if they have a level of immunity that would permit them to leave the “bubble” and return home.

Thailand’s Health Ministry says it hopes to have vaccinated over 960,000people across 10 provinces come April. The Covid-19 vaccine task force says the initial rollout will target high-risk groups, such as those over the age of 60, those with underlying conditions, as well as frontline healthcare workers and disease control officials.

SOURCE: Thai Enquirer

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.