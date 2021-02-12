175 new cases of Covid-19, 167 local- Covid Update | The Thaiger

Thailand
175 new cases of Covid-19, 167 local- Covid Update
Thailand is reporting 175 new cases of Covid-19 today with 167 of those cases being locally-transmitted. Of those local infections, 120 were found via pro-active testing and 47 were found through tests at medical facilities. The pro-active testing cases were mostly found in Samut Sakhon (95 cases) where the 2nd wave of the virus initially broke out. Such cases were found in high-risk factories and communities featuring migrant workers.
Today’s new cases bring Thailand’s total amount to 24, 279 overall since the pandemic began. 20,210 people have reportedly recovered from the disease, with 3,989 patients still undergoing treatment. The death toll remains unchanged at 80 people.
The 2nd wave of the outbreak has led to 20,042 confirmed cases and 20 deaths since it began December 15 with 80% found in Samut Sakhon alone. So far, the province has reported 15,411 confirmed cases between December 18 and February 12.
Bangkok followed Samut Sakhon at 905 cases, with Chonburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani, Ang Thong and Nakhon Pathom rounding up the list.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is to discuss the easing of restrictions in the central province of Samut Sakhon next week, as new cases continue to fall. Health officials recently introduced a “seal and bubble” strategy to contain the spread of the virus at the epicentre of its resurgence late last year. Yesterday, the province reported 129 new cases, continuing a downward trend.
Officials say they have now screened 1,880 factories, markets, and communities. CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan says “seal and bubble” restrictions currently cover 9 factories and over 42,000 people, amid a 10% infection rate. Around 8,000 people a day are now being tested to determine if they have a level of immunity that would permit them to leave the “bubble” and return home.
Thailand’s Health Ministry says it hopes to have vaccinated over 960,000people across 10 provinces come April. The Covid-19 vaccine task force says the initial rollout will target high-risk groups, such as those over the age of 60, those with underlying conditions, as well as frontline healthcare workers and disease control officials.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 task force to consider easing Samut Sakhon restrictions from next week
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is to discuss the easing of restrictions in the central province of Samut Sakhon next week, as new cases continue to fall. Health officials recently introduced a "seal and bubble" strategy to contain the spread of the virus at the epicentre of its resurgence late last year. Yesterday, the province reported 129 new cases, continuing a downward trend.
December's outbreak is thought to have originated at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, with most of the infections found in migrant factory workers. Nation Thailand reports that officials have now screened 1,880 factories, markets, and communities. CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan says "seal and bubble" restrictions currently cover 9 factories and over 42,000 people, amid a 10% infection rate. Around 8,000 people a day are now being tested to determine if they have a level of immunity that would permit them to leave the "bubble" and return home.
Apisamai says Thailand has done well to curb the spread of the virus and now has just 5 “orange” provinces and 7 “red” provinces. Those colour-coded red have the highest restrictions in place, with orange provinces having the second highest.
Meanwhile, a new cluster of infections has been reported at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University. The CCSA says the cluster may be down to complacency in the workplace and a lack of temperature checks. She adds that finger scanners have been identified as a possible source of infection, along with ideal transmission conditions in dormitories and condominiums. The district of Pathumwan has now been classified as a virus hotspot, with local residents urged to take precautions to safeguard against infection and to use the MorChana app for updates.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Tourism
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
Despite there being no definitive date for when everyone in Thailand might be vaccinated against Covid-19, officials say they’re still planning for the return of foreign tourists later this year. Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the plan to welcome international travellers in the third quarter of 2021 is still on track. The optimistic Yuthasak says foreign tourists will be looking to holiday in low-risk countries and Thailand remains popular. However, he acknowledges that the possibility of a vaccine passport scheme, and the current mandatory quarantine period, need to be taken into account.
The Bangkok Post reports that the TAT is planning to discuss the second phase of the national vaccine rollout with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Yuthasak says that allowing the private sector to purchase vaccines could speed up the process, however he acknowledges that vaccines are currently in short supply around the world. He says the jabs may also prove too expensive for local administrations and that local officials considering this move must remember they’ll be using state finances to do so.
He made his comments after operators on the southern island of Phuket expressed dismay at a government U-turn on allowing local administrations and the private sector to purchase vaccines. Various business groups and the local administration in Phuket had proposed a plan whereby they would finance the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, in the hope of creating herd immunity and being able to re-open to international tourists from October 1.
After Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government could not approve such a move, the groups involved have written a letter to the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, urging him to reconsider.
Meanwhile, Chamnan Srisawat from the Tourism Council of Thailand says tourism operators need clarity on when they might be able to re-open to foreign tourists, which he says is the only path to economic recovery. He points out that no international tourists will be able to visit Thailand if the locals are not vaccinated.
“Tourism will not fully recover without vaccinations that can ensure health and safety. It’s more important than any tourism stimulus plan. The government must include the private sector in discussions about a vaccine distribution plan.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Ministry says 2 million vaccine doses to be administered by April
Thailand’s Health Ministry says it hopes to have vaccinated over 960,000 people across 10 provinces come April. The Bangkok Post reports that Sopon Mekthon from the government’s Covid-19 vaccine task force says the initial rollout will target high-risk groups, such as those over the age of 60, those with underlying conditions, as well as frontline healthcare workers and disease control officials.
He says initial vaccine supplies will be limited, but it’s hoped there will be a lot more available for the second phase of the national rollout, in order to start building herd immunity and to allow the country to return to normal. The second phase will target healthcare staff not classed as frontline workers, employees in the tourism and industry sectors, and the general public.
The latest announcement from the Health Ministry comes amid growing criticism of how long it is taking to roll out a vaccine programme. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has hit backat critics, saying Thailand shouldn’t be compared to other countries currently rolling out vaccines, given the Kingdom’s success at controlling the virus.
Thailand is expected to take delivery of 2 million doses of the vaccine this month, most of which will be rolled out to the above categories of people in 10 provinces classed as strict and maximum control zones, and areas where virus cases are still on the rise. Some doses will also be administered in provinces bordering the high-risk ones.
In each of the 10 provinces, those who will be first in line to receive dose number 1 of the jab are healthcare workers, disease control officials who may come into contact with Covid patients, those with underlying health conditions, those over the age of 60, the migrant worker population, and other members of the general public.
According to the Bangkok Post report, the 10 provinces first in line for vaccination are primarily in central and eastern Thailand, with the exception of Tak, in the lower-north, which borders Myanmar.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
