Thai teen’s chilling confession to child murder due to non-stop crying

Photo via ThaiRath and Sanook

An 18 year old Thai man yesterday allegedly confessed to killing his sister-in-law’s two month old baby. The teenager said he did it because the baby would not stop crying.

The two month old baby, Kantaphon “Nikhun” Kaesorn, was reported missing at 8am on Tuesday, June 6. Tragically, the baby was found dead in the canal in the Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.

The baby’s 19 year old mother, Veena Kaesorn, was initially suspected as the murderer after police deduced it would be impossible for the baby to crawl into the canal from his home. Moreover, Veena filed a missing person’s complaint on her son at 5pm on the incident day, which was considered by many to be a long delay from when the child initially went missing.

Veena’s mother, 48 year old Walaiporn Suebpha, informed officers that she and Kikhun slept near each other on the night before the incident. Nikhun began crying due to discomfort caused by a soiled diaper, so Walaiporn requested her son-in-law, 18 year old Kittsak, watch Kikhun before falling asleep.

Kittisak is the husband of Veena’s 15 year old sister, May. They all live together in the same house.

After two hours of questioning, Kittisak finally confessed to the murder of Nikhun.

According to Kittisak, he took Nikhun outside the house to watch him as his mother-in-law, Walaiporn, instructed. Kittisak claimed that he dropped Nikhun on the floor, but he remained unharmed. He then took Nikhun to the bed and fed him but he started crying. He was angry and could not control himself, so he threw the baby into the canal.

The police reported that Kittisak has mental health and extreme anger problems. He had been undergoing treatment for several months, but his symptoms exacerbated a week before the murder due to a lack of medication.

Kittisak faces an intentional murder charge. The punishment could be the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years according to Section 288 of the Criminal Law.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai mother suspected in mysterious canal death of 2 month old son

Police suspect a Thai woman is responsible for the murder of her two month old son after the baby mysteriously drowned in a canal. The dead body was found floating in a canal nearby the family’s house. During the initial investigation, officers also uncovered traces of blood on the baby’s bed, adding to the complexity of the case.

Yesterday at 5pm, Weena, a 19 year old woman and mother of the dead baby, reported to Pak Kret Police Station that her two month old son, Nikhun, had been missing from their home on Tiwanon Road in the Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok, since 8am.

In response, police officers and rescuers swiftly arrived at the location to initiate a search operation, with assistance from residents in the area. After an extensive search lasting nearly five hours, one of the rescuers discovered the lifeless body of the baby floating near Weena’s house. Overwhelmed by grief, Weena collapsed to the ground and wept upon seeing her beloved son in such a lifeless state.

Nikhun’s body floated face-up in the canal with no visible wounds. His body was sent to a hospital for an autopsy to identify the cause of his death.

Weena informed the police that her son drank milk from a bottle and fell asleep on the bed before the disappearance. She was busy with the housework and did not notice when and how her son ended up in the canal. She asked her mother who fell asleep nearby her son, but her mother also had no idea.

Weena explained that she decided to ask her neighbours who loved to play with Nikhun whether anyone had entered her house and taken her son without her knowledge. However, no one visited her house at that time.

After an investigation of the house, officers conclude that there were no signs of openings or gaps in which the baby could have fallen into the canal. Officers also deduced that a two month old baby could not claw or move around by himself. A blood strain on Nikhun’s bed was discovered during the investigation into the boy’s disappearance.

Channel 3 wondered why Weena took nine hours to report the disappearance of her baby and the presence of bloodstains on the bed.

Today, Weena spoke to Channel 3 about the incident. She stated that she last saw her baby at 3am before falling asleep. She lived with her 47 year old mother, Walaiporn, and her young brother. The mother allegedly took care of her son, but she did not suspect anyone in her family.

Walaiporn revealed to the media that she woke up at 8am and did not see her grandson. She initially thought that her son was playing with the baby in another room but later learned from Weena that Nikhun was missing. She believed that some neighbours took the grandson to play with them because the front door was broken and could not be locked.

Officers interviewed some neighbours who said that they had never taken Nikhun to play with them at their houses or any other places and resented being implicated.

Follow us on :













Officers told the Thai media that the investigation is still underway, adding that further questioning will take place with the family and neighbours.

The case is similar to the disappearance of the eight month old baby named Tor in February. The police and relevant departments spent a few months searching for the baby until the mother, 17 year old Philaiporn “Nim” Korcharoen, confessed that she accidentally dropped her baby to the floor. The baby passed away, so she left his dead body in the nearby river.