11 provinces in Thailand warned to be aware of falling rocket parts

Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) today issued a warning to 11 provinces in Thailand to be aware of falling rocket parts from the sky on Saturday, November 5.

A Thai researcher, and specialist on orbital mechanics from GISTDA, Sittporn Chamnarnsin, reported that a Chinese rocket, Longmarch 5B-4Y, is expected to fall from the sky on Saturday.

The rocket is now in the earth’s atmosphere, about 177 kilometres from the ground. The rocket weighs 21.6 tons but experts don’t expect the full weight of the rocket to fall on Thailand as most of it will disintegrate and burn in the atmosphere.

Sittporn revealed that the risk of the rocket falling on Thailand is 1.4%.

Experts said today that the rocket traveled over Thailand between 1.54pm to 1.56pm, passing over Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Payao, Nan Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothorn, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.

The agency added it will be able to precisely predict the falling spots when the rocket is about 130 kilometres from the ground.

The rocket is expected to fall into the ocean but its direction can change depending on a number of conditions such as the weather. So, GISTDA wants to warn locals in each province to be aware of any falling objects from the sky.

Sittiporn said…

“The residents must follow news and warnings closely. Space can affect people’s lives more than we think.”

Thairath reported that rocket parts have never fallen on Thailand before, unlike some neighbouring countries. Russia paid compensation to Canada in 1981 after a Soviet satellite, Cosmos 954, fell on the country. There were no reports of deaths or injuries but the Soviet Union settled on a payout of 3 million Canadian dollars.