Thailand

11 Malaria patients found in Thailand's east, blood from monkeys on Koh Chang tested

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo by Ioana Mohanu via Unsplash

The eastern Thai province of Trat has reported 11 malaria patients, 9 from Koh Chang and 2 from the Bor Rai district. The type of malaria found in the residents is the parasite plasmodium knowlesi. The disease was first detected in the local monkey population and then transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. Blood from random monkeys on Koh Chang has been tested in efforts to control the spread of the disease.

According to the report, the officers had tested the monkeys’ blood to locate the source of malaria 2 months ago, when the 9 cases were reported. However, the officers found a different type of disease called Plasmodium falciparum, a more deadly strain of Malaria that hadn’t been detected in humans in the area before.

Yesterday, officers from the Koh Chang Livestock Office and Mu Ko Chang National Park collected blood from monkeys again, both wild and street ‘soi’ monkeys, to more accurately find sources of the small Malaria outbreak in the area.

Humans will become infected when they are bitten by female Anopheles mosquitoes that had bitten the infected monkeys previously.

Nearly 100 patients with plasmodium knowlesi malaria have now been reported from the end of 2021 and into 2022 Ranong, Songkhla, and Trat found the highest number of patients, and one death reported in Songkhla, southern Thailand. All 5 known human malaria parasites have been reported in Thailand, with Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax predominant. About 135,000 cases of Malaria were detected in Thailand in 2020.

The officers are urging residents in the risk areas, and tourists, to take proper precautions against mosquito bites, and avoiding getting near or touching monkeys.

Avoiding Dengue is much the same as avoiding Malaria, avoid mosquito bites! HERE’S some ways to protest yourself. In both cases, prevention is a LOT better than cure.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Ivo_Shandor
    2022-05-24 11:54
    I think the officers initally misdiagnosed P. falciparum by doing the standard low cost stain microscopy, which makes extremely difficult to differentiate the two strains, as the morphology is basically the same. For sure they had to sent the samples…
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-05-24 12:31
    Media in 2022 be like: COOOVIIIIIDDD! DENGUEEEE!!!! MALARIAAA!!!! OMG MONKEYPOOOXXX!!!! RUSSIAAANS!!!! 2023 people will be like: Omg, you have a runny nooosee!!! Stay away!!!! Aaaahhhh a mosquito!!!! Oh no! Monkeys!!!!! Oh fck! Are they speaking Russian? We gotta get out…
    image
    Poolie
    2022-05-24 12:34
    2 minutes ago, DiJoDavO said: Media in 2022 be like: COOOVIIIIIDDD! DENGUEEEE!!!! MALARIAAA!!!! OMG MONKEYPOOOXXX!!!! RUSSIAAANS!!!! 2023 people will be like: Omg, you have a runny nooosee!!! Stay away!!!! Aaaahhhh a mosquito!!!! Oh no! Monkeys!!!!! Oh fck! Are they speaking…
    image
    piyanat
    2022-05-24 12:51
    Now you wanna make drama with monkey too right??? The monkeypox is cause by Rats and other silimar species... and Not from monkey ok?! Maybe its true , but these monekeys exist in thailand since years already.... why didn't the…
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-05-24 13:01
    7 minutes ago, piyanat said: Now you wanna make drama with monkey too right??? The monkeypox is cause by Rats and other silimar species... and Not from monkey ok?! Maybe its true , but these monekeys exist in thailand since…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

