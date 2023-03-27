Motorists in Thailand warned to pay outstanding fines this week or else!

Motorists in Thailand have been warned that they will not receive their annual vehicle registration tax sticker if they have outstanding traffic fines by this weekend.

The government today announced that motorists have until Saturday, April 1 to settle any unpaid traffic fines otherwise they will not receive their annual vehicle registration tax sticker to display on their windshields. Furthermore, they will be fined a further 2,000 baht, and receive a one-point reduction on their driving score as well.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said…

“The Royal Thai Police headquarters has been submitting data to the DLT electronically in real time, so they can check vehicles to determine if their drivers have fines.”

Many drivers who received traffic violation tickets through the mail have ignored paying the fines. Some believe that the Department of Land Transport (DLT) database is not connected to the traffic police’s database, making it impossible for officials to determine which vehicles have been fined. However, Ratchada clarified that the Royal Thai Police headquarters has been submitting data to the DLT electronically in real-time. This allows officials to check vehicles and determine if their drivers have fines, reported The Nation.

Drivers with unpaid traffic tickets will receive a temporary receipt when they renew their annual tax registration at the DLT. This receipt can be shown to the police instead of the sticker for 30 days, after which they must pay the fines to obtain the sticker.

To check if they have unpaid fines, drivers can visit the https://ptm.police.go.th/eTicket website and view their points’ positions.

Fines can be paid through the Krungthai Next application of Krung Thai Bank or via the bank’s ATMs. Drivers should take note of these changes to avoid any penalties and ensure that they have the necessary documents to display on their vehicles.

Earlier this year the DLT increased fines for motorists failing to stop at a zebra crossing from 1,000 baht to 4,000 baht and imposed a one point deduction from an offender’s driving licence.

The move was on the back of a survey conducted last year by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, and the Thai Roads Foundation, which revealed that almost 90% of vehicles in Bangkok do not stop at zebra crossings.