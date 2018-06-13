Bangkok
Meet Bangkok’s friendly neighbourhood midwife
A traffic police captain, trained under a project initiated by HM the late King Bhumibhol Adulyadej, has helped another mother deliver a baby girl. This is the 33rd child born with his assistance.
Pol Captain Pichet Wisetchok, a deputy inspector of Traffic Police Sub-division 6, rushed to M Palace Apartment on Soi Chokchai 4 in Bangkok’s Wang Thong Lang district at 6.20am yesterday morning when he was informed that a woman was in labour and might be unable to get to her local hospital in time.
Finding 27 year old Iraya Deeprasit in labour in her bathtub, he helped her give birth to a girl weighing 3.1 kilograms. After the girl – Iraya’s second child – was delivered safely, a medical team from Rajvithi Hospital arrived and took care of the mother and baby, before taking them to Paolo Hospital on Soi Chokchai 4.
Pichet is well-known among social networkers who have been tracking his record of assisting mothers to delivery on roads or in other emergency cases. His fans say he is more capable than a gynaecologist.
Pichet was trained under a project initiated by the late King when Bangkok’s traffic congestion had become so bad that pregnant women were often caught in traffic and had to give birth on the city’s streets.
Heroin-swallowing smugglers nabbed in Chiang Mai and Bangkok
15.5 kilograms of heroin is a serious amount of illicit narcotics.
Six Nepalese and one Indian national have been accused of being members of a transnational drug-trafficking syndicate, They’ve been transporting drugs by having people swallow dozens of capsules containing heroin and were arrested last week.
The Nepalese suspects were identified as Singha Bir Gongbotamang, Sudarshan Thapa, Prasad Gurung, Suresh Tamang, Abashesh Gurung and Kare Gurung while the Indian national was identified as Lal Gurung. All were aged between 36 and 62.
Chuchat said Gongbotamang was the first to be arrested on June 6 after being found with 15.5 kilograms of heroin in his luggage while waiting to board a plane from Chiang Mai International Airport to Bangkok.
The following day, police raided a condominium in the Soi Sukhumvit 77 (On Nut) area of Bangkok’s Suan Luang district and arrested Lal Gurung and Thapa. They also seized 1,450 grams of heroin, a digital scale, and plastic capsules for smugglers to use when swallowing heroin for transportation to a third country. Another search of a nearby apartment on June 8 yielded the remaining four suspects, who were linked to the previously nabbed trio.
Immigration Police 2 superintendent Pol Colonel Pravit Sirithorn said the men were allegedly hired to swallow heroin capsules – with each expected to ingest at least 50 capsules – to avoid the authority’s detection while travelling through Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Hong Kong.
The police investigation found that Gongbotamang paid 2 million baht for the heroin in Myanmar and smuggled it into Thailand. The six men would then swallow capsules containing the heroin before travelling to Hong Kong in exchange for about 100,0000 baht in payment per head.
Police initially charged the three earlier arrested men with having heroin in their possession with intent to sell, and revoked the visa of the four later-arrested men over prohibited behaviour under the Immigration Act 1979.
Dodgy dentists charged over low-cost dental braces
The Children and Women Protection Sub-Division of the police on Saturday confiscated dental braces and improper equipment from two Bangkok shops alleged to having provided illegal dental brace placement services, said sub-division superintendent Pol Colonel Jirakrit Jaruyapat.
The simultaneous raid of “Ploy” and “Pink” shops at the Sai Tai Mai Centre Market in Taling Chan district on Saturday night also led to the arrest of two shop owners – 37 year old Suthan (last name withheld) and 24 year old Pornthira (last name withheld) Jirakrit told the press conference at 11pm following the bust.
Both suspects admitted to having provided the service for two months and without proper knowledge of, nor a degree in, dentistry, police said.
Dentist Nita Wiwattanatheepa, a member of the Thai Dental Council’s sub-committee for consumer protection, told the press that the group had received a tip-off that teenagers had obtained fake dental braces from unlicenced amateurs at markets such as these shops, and had alerted police to act.
The people who had installed dental braces on customers in exchange for low fees were not dentists and could have caused injury during the procedure, she said. Improper installation could result in infection or blood-transmitted diseases due to the use of improper or unsterilised equipment, she said.
Although the braces were real, the equipment used was substandard and could contain the toxic metal lead, she said.
The alleged offences were: violating the Dental Profession Act 1994, punishable by a maximum three-year jail term or a maximum 30,000 baht fine, or both; violating the Health Facility Act 1998, punishable by a maximum five-year jail term or a maximum 100,000 baht fine, or both; and violating the Consumer Protection Board’s order 1/2561 banning the selling of fake fashion dental braces punishable by a maximum five-year jail term,or a maximum 500,000 baht fine, or both.
Bangkok teen arrested with 8 million pills and a whole lot more!
A 17 year old boy has been arrested in Bangkok with an astonishing amount of illicit drugs.
8,670,000 methamphetamine pills, 37 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 2,822 ecstasy pills, 38 kilograms of crystal ketamine and 569 bottles of ketamine solution.
(Probably not all for personal use)
Pol General Chalermkiart Sriworakhan says police staked out an apartment on Soi Lard Pra Khao 37 in Lard Prao district at 10pm after learning that a major drug ring had been storing drugs there to distribute in Bang Khen, Chatuchak, Lard Prao, Khan Na Yao and Min Buri districts.
The teen was arrested after police saw him walking out while carrying a bag. Some drugs were found in the bag and the rest later discovered in his room.
Chalermkiart said the drug had been smuggled from the North for distributing in entertainment venues in the Bangkok districts.
