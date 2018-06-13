Twinpalms Residences MontAzure
Chinese tour bus crash on Kata hill

Kritsada Mueanhawong

52 mins ago

A Chinese tour bus has collided with a pickup truck then ended up dangling precariously down the hill. 33 Chinese tourists have luckily escaped from serious injury.

Karon Police were notified about the incident on Patak Road in front of the Kata power plant at 11.05pm last night (June 12).

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a white tour bus emblazoned with ‘Eakkarin Nirat’ in amongst the banana trees off the side of the road. 33 Chinese, who were mostly uninjured, were in panic inside the tour bus. Three metres away was a damaged Toyota pickup truck.

The bus driver, Chaipohn Samerpak, told police that they were heading from Chalong. When they came to that section of the hill, he claims the tour bus brakes failed. The bus collided with the parked pickup truck before careering over the side of the hill.

Chinese tourists were helped from the bus and then transferred to another vehicle to a hotel.

Police have conducted an alcohol breath test with the driver but nothing was detected. However police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of the accident.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Student falls out of the back of School songtaew in Nonthaburi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

34 mins ago

June 13, 2018

Who was at fault? The student or the songtaew driver?

A female student has fallen out the back of a moving songtaew on her way to school, captured on a dash cam.

Daily News is reporting that the footage shows the girl with her satchel fall as the vehicle made off in front of the Chao Phraya market in Nonthaburi. The girl gets up, makes her way to the side of the road and is comforted by a policeman. The driver appears oblivious that one of his passengers had fallen off the back.

The video was posted by Kohchnan Saisutswat on Facebook who offered some hashtags to inspire the discussion:

#song thaew leaves fast

#student had no place to stand for an adequate hold

#vehicle was overloaded

#lucky no following traffic was driving fast

#accidents always happen

Watch the video HERE.

SOURCE: Daily News

Meet Bangkok’s friendly neighbourhood midwife

The Thaiger & The Nation

59 mins ago

June 13, 2018

A traffic police captain, trained under a project initiated by HM the late King Bhumibhol Adulyadej, has helped another mother deliver a baby girl. This is the 33rd child born with his assistance.

Pol Captain Pichet Wisetchok, a deputy inspector of Traffic Police Sub-division 6, rushed to M Palace Apartment on Soi Chokchai 4 in Bangkok’s Wang Thong Lang district at 6.20am yesterday morning when he was informed that a woman was in labour and might be unable to get to her local hospital in time.

Finding 27 year old Iraya Deeprasit in labour in her bathtub, he helped her give birth to a girl weighing 3.1 kilograms. After the girl – Iraya’s second child – was delivered safely, a medical team from Rajvithi Hospital arrived and took care of the mother and baby, before taking them to Paolo Hospital on Soi Chokchai 4.

Pichet is well-known among social networkers who have been tracking his record of assisting mothers to delivery on roads or in other emergency cases. His fans say he is more capable than a gynaecologist.

Pichet was trained under a project initiated by the late King when Bangkok’s traffic congestion had become so bad that pregnant women were often caught in traffic and had to give birth on the city’s streets.

SOURCE: The Nation

Who’s living there? Chiang Mai locals question lights on at controversial judicial housing

Kritsada Mueanhawong

1 hour ago

June 13, 2018

If you thought the controversy between local protesters and the Thai Government was over, regarding the extravagant homes for Thai judges on the slopes of Doi Suthep, you’d be wrong.

CityLife is reporting that photos of lights coming from the banned judicial residences on Doi Suthep has gone viral, angering Chiang Mai locals.

A picture was posted on June 9 on a Facebook page campaigning against the judicial residences construction on Doi Suthep, showing the lights on, coming from the residences. After a long campaign against judicial officers, the issue concluded with an order from the PM that no one will be allowed to live in the disputed area.

The picture, therefore, raised the question about possible violation of this order. Today (June 12) the picture has over six hundred shares and two hundred comments….

Read the rest of the story HERE.

