Yesterday (May 29) Nitipat Mongkolpradit, director of Krabi Tourist Assistance Centre was notified that strong wind waves had damaged eight long tail boats which were parked along Ton Tai Beach on Koh Phi Phi. Some equipment on the boats has also been damaged.

Mr Nitipat says, “the incident happened yesterday (May 29) at 6 am. Strong winds swept in and two metres waves sprung up in a local storm and hit the boats on the beach. Luckily no injuries were reported as no one was on the boats at that time.”

Mr Paisan Kunsri, head of Krabi Department of Disaster prevention and Mitigation (Krabi DDPM) says, “warnings had been issued for heavy rain, flash floods and landslide in the region. Small boats have to be more careful with the possibilities of strong wind and waves until June 2.”

Storm in Phi Phi Don, Thailand. Sad news: 15 longtail boats damaged in Phi Phi Don by a intense storm with heavy rain last night with strong winds, high tide and high waves!——————————–Follow me on Instagram: www.instagram.com/joeysantiniphotography Posted by Joey Santini Photography on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Video from Joey Santina Photography

- Kritsada Mueanhawong