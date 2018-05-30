A public hearing was held on Monday (May 28) at Khao Rang Samakkee Temple (Wat Khao Rang) with local residents of Rang Hill in Phuket Town. The meeting was led by Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang Pongchart Chouehorm.

The plan to develop new and remote monkey colonies has emerged because of the serious overcrowding of macaques in 12 provinces of Thailand. Phuket authorities are planning to move some monkeys to four isolated island’s off the coast.

Locals at Rang Hill have agreed with the plan to control the numbers of monkeys with sterilisation but say they want to keep the local monkeys at Rang Hill where they are now.

Locals say that Rang Hill is one of Phuket’s popular tourism destination.

“Tourists visit there for the viewpoint looking across Phuket Town and to see the monkeys.”

Warning signs have been set up to warn local residents and tourists about feeding the monkeys. There have been a few cases of Rang Hill monkeys stealing food and tourist’s property, including phones, in the past.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong