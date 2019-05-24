Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi | The Thaiger

A pickup truck has lost control and collided with a fresh seafood pickup truck in Krabi. Locals helped to collect the fresh seafood and take it back to the pickup truck. The incident is the third ‘seafood’ crash incident this week.

Klongtom Police were notified of the incident yesterday afternoon on Petchkasem Road in Klogtom.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find fresh and other seafood scattered all over the road. Nearby they found two damaged pickup trucks.

Three injured people were stuck inside the pickups. They sustained serious injuries and were taken to the local hospital.

Witnesses say one pickup truck lost control then collided with another pickup truck which was carrying the fresh seafood. Locals were helping to collect the fresh seafood and pack it back in the storage boxes.





. Or .