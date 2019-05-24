Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi | The Thaiger

Krabi
Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi
A pickup truck has lost control and collided with a fresh seafood pickup truck in Krabi. Locals helped to collect the fresh seafood and take it back to the pickup truck. The incident is the third ‘seafood’ crash incident this week.
Klongtom Police were notified of the incident yesterday afternoon on Petchkasem Road in Klogtom.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find fresh and other seafood scattered all over the road. Nearby they found two damaged pickup trucks.
Three injured people were stuck inside the pickups. They sustained serious injuries and were taken to the local hospital.
Witnesses say one pickup truck lost control then collided with another pickup truck which was carrying the fresh seafood. Locals were helping to collect the fresh seafood and pack it back in the storage boxes.
Drivers injured as minivan collides with pickup in Krabi
A driver has sustained injuries after a minivan collided with a pickup truck in Krabi. Plai Phraya Police were notified of the incident yesterday on the southern Seaboard Road in Plai Phra.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find the damaged minivan in a roadside ditch. The minivan driver, 43 year old Somnuek Mueangthong, was stuck inside the minivan. Rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to free him before rushing him to Plai Phraya Hospital.
Nearby they found the damaged pickup truck. The pickup truck driver, 55 year old Niyom Sangthong, was taken to Plai Phraya Hospital. Police speculate that the minivan lost control and collided with the back of the pickup truck. However police are continuing their investigations into the incident.
Krabi
Six survive after fish delivery pick-up overturns in Krabi
Six people, who were delivering fresh fish in a pickup truck in Krabi, have survived an accident in Krabi.
Mueang Krabi Police were notified of the incident in Krabi City yesterday.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find the overturned pick-up truck in the roadside ditch. Nearby there was fresh seafood, fish and shrimp, strewn across the roadside.
Six people travelling in the pickup truck were unhurt in the incident. Traffic was blocked for several hours.
The pickup truck driver says they were taking the fresh seafood to the local market. They say they lost control of the vehicle and collided with a power pole on the side of the road.
Environment
Thousands of young coral being moved to deeper water at Maya Bay
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Coral bleaching and the annual monsoon are the only threat to the ongoing recuperation of Maya Bay, now that tourists have been away for a year, and probably another two years as well.
Maya Bay, on Koh Phi Phi Ley in Krabi province, has been closed since June 1 last year after the environmental destruction of the pristine beaches ecology became obvious, even to the national park chiefs who were under a lot of pressure from tourism operators to keep it open.
Now, park officials are busily relocating about 23,000 young corals from the shallows into deeper water to prevent them being damaged by strong waves during the monsoon season which runs from May to the end of November each year.
Worapote Lomlim, chief of Haad Nopparat Thara Phi-Phi Islands national park, told Thai PBS that the ecological system and environment of Maya Bay have improved satisfactorily after the bay was closed to all unauthorised visitors and tourists almost 12 months ago.
He noted that coral bleaching has not been as serious as last year, the corals have regenerated and black-tipped coral sharks have returned to the bay. But he noted that the young corals may sustain damage from powerful waves if they are not relocated into deeper waters during the current monsoon season in the Andaman Sea.
Maya Bay will remain closed for at least the next two years for the protection of its environment and ecological system. A new system of limited tourism, protective walkways and boat mooring facilities is being prepared whilst the bay is closed in preparation for an eventual re-opening to tourism.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Three injured in fresh seafood pickup accident in Krabi
