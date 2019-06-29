Some patients experience side effects from medicinal marijuana in Krabi | The Thaiger

Krabi
Some patients experience side effects from medicinal marijuana in Krabi
PHOTO: Medical News Today
Some medicinal marijuana users are developing side effects such as nausea, vomiting and hallucination.
Krabi Public Health Office revealed yesterday that medical professional in the area report that, out of the registered 158 medical marijuana users , many had developed side effects.
Thailand legalised medical marijuana in response to findings that is helpful to in some patients for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimers and may provide relief for some cancer patients .
Between February and May this year, marijuana users were offered amnesty and encouraged to come forward to be registered as legal users of the substance for medical uses. The office’s deputy chief Pinyo Tarangkon said 158 medical marijuana users had registered with the authority in the southern province of Krabi.
“I’ve received reports that most users did not consult doctors and have developed side-effects,” Pinyo said.
He advised patients to seek advice from pharmacists and Thai traditional doctors with special training on the use of medical marijuana.
“Although extracts from marijuana can ease pain, they may not be suitable for some patients.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Krabi
17 year old dies while fishing in Krabi pond
PHOTO: View from the Khao Ngon Nak viewpoint, Krabi
A teenager has drowned while fishing with a friend at a pond in a Krabi national park.
The Haad Nopparat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park rangers recovered the body of Jessada Ngafah, a 16 year old male, at 2.30am this morning.
Rangers were working at an office near the Khao Ngon Nak viewpoint when they were informed that Jessada had disappeared in the pond nearby. They found his shoulder bag containing a phone and his sandals at the edge of the pond.
His friend, 21 year old Ekkapol Sangkhanarod, cold the rangers that Jessada has asked him to go fishing the evening before and they were doing so at separate spots for 10 minutes when Ekkapol noticed he’d vanished.
Ekkapol first returned home to alert Jessada’s family, who then sought help from park rangers.
SOURCE: The Nation
Krabi
Fire destroys restaurant on Koh Lanta, Krabi – VIDEO
VIDEO: Krabi News PHOTOS: TNEWS
Fire has damaged a restaurant on Koh Lanta in Krabi province.
TNews reports that fire fighters were notified of the incident yesterday on Koh Lanta in the south of Krabi.
Fire fighters and a number of fire engines arrived at the scene to find the restaurant well ablaze. It took more than two hours to bring the blaze under control.
No injuries were reported. Police are now continuing their investigation to find the cause of fire.
นาทีไฟไหม้ที่เกาะลันตา ม.2 ต.ศาลาด่าน ร้านอาหารวอด 2 ร้านเสียหายร่วม 3 ล้าน
Posted by กระบี่นิวส์ on Monday, 24 June 2019
Krabi
Weather warning for Thailand’s southern provinces
Thailand’s wet-season is forecast to be ‘wet’ in the south for the next few days. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its 3rd consecutive weather warning in the past 24 hours to alert residents of heavy rain in the Southern provinces, strong winds and high seas.
In the latest warning issued this morning at 6am, the TMD reported that, until June 27, the strong southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
“Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the East and South. People in the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods.”
“Strong winds and 2-3 metre waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should remain ashore until June 29.”
The affected areas listed in the warning are:
June 24 and 25…
Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east and Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast to face isolated heavy rain, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast to face isolated heavy to very heavy rain.
June 26 and 27…
Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast will be covered with isolated heavy rain.
Bangkok will be cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain during the forecast period. Minimum temperature 28°C. Maximum temperature 39°C.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
