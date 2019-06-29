Europe’s searing heatwave breaks temperature records | The Thaiger

Weather
Europe’s searing heatwave breaks temperature records
Europeans have their umbrellas out but not for the rain. This time they’re trying to protect themselves from record heat that is sweeping across continental Europe. Many European cities are not designed for the high heat with air-conditioning not a common addition to most homes.
Whilst the temperatures, exceeding Fahrenheit 100 degrees, are not uncommon in other parts of the world, they are way above seasonal averages for the region. The heat wave is also unusual because of its timing – episodes of intensely hot weather are more common during July and August in Europe.
France has recorded its highest-ever temperature yesterday. The temperature hit 45.9 degrees Celsius in Gallargues-le-Montueux in southern France, according to the French national weather service Météo-France. That’s nearly 2 degrees higher than the previous record in 2003. The 2003 heat wave killed 14,000 people.
Students were told to stay home from some 4,000 French schools that were closed and opening hours of parks and public swimming pools were extended to provide people some respite from the searing heat.
Climate scientists are warning that heat waves are becoming more frequent and increasingly severe because of the climate crisis. Météo-France estimated the frequency of such events is expected to double by 2050.
In Spain, firefighters have been battling a 15,000 acre wildfire near Tarragona in the country’s northeast. The fire has been raging since Wednesday. Firefighters said the blaze was one of the worst in Catalonia in the last 20 years.
This week Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic recorded their highest-ever June temperatures on Wednesday. The German Weather Service said temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius was recorded on Wednesday in Coschen, on the country’s border with Poland.
Stefan Rahmstorf, co-chairman of Earth system analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and professor at Potsdam University in Germany, says Europeans will just have to get used to more heatwaves in the future and plan accordingly.
“Mounting heatwaves are exactly what climate scientists predicted because of rising global temperatures caused by increases in greenhouse gas emissions from burning coal, oil and gas.”
SOURCE: CNN
Krabi
Weather warning for Thailand’s southern provinces
Thailand’s wet-season is forecast to be ‘wet’ in the south for the next few days. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its 3rd consecutive weather warning in the past 24 hours to alert residents of heavy rain in the Southern provinces, strong winds and high seas.
In the latest warning issued this morning at 6am, the TMD reported that, until June 27, the strong southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
“Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the East and South. People in the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods.”
“Strong winds and 2-3 metre waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should remain ashore until June 29.”
The affected areas listed in the warning are:
June 24 and 25…
Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east and Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast to face isolated heavy rain, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast to face isolated heavy to very heavy rain.
June 26 and 27…
Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast will be covered with isolated heavy rain.
Bangkok will be cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain during the forecast period. Minimum temperature 28°C. Maximum temperature 39°C.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Phang Nga
Phang Nga governor declares flood disaster zones in Thailand’s south
PHOTOS: ศูนย์ปฏิบัติการข้อมูล
The Phang Nga provincial administration has declared five flooded districts in the province as disaster zones to speed up assistance to affected residents.
Phang Nga’s governor Siripat Pattanakul said the districts of Kapong, Thay Muang, Takua Pa, Muang and Takua Thung are now declared disaster zones following weekend flooding that’s affected 1,700 people from 442 families. Localised heavy rains have brought flooding to some areas in Phuket and Phang Nga over the weekend.
Siripat was speaking to reporters while he and his wife, Rattiya Pattanakul who chairs the Phang Nga Red Cross Society, visited residents of the five districts this morning.
Siripat says the provincial administration was working with local administrations and the provincial Red Cross office to rush help, including food, drinking water and necessities, to affected people in the region.
The authorities are installing pumps to drain floodwaters, which should subside soon if there is no more rain, according to the governor.
SOURCE: The Nation
Krabi
Red swimming flags out at Koh Hong in Krabi
Red flags have been dusted off and set up along the beach at Koh Hong in Ao Luek, Krabi today. In an unrelated story, dead fish have also been found along a beach in Ao Nang, Krabi.
National park officers at Mu Koh Hong in Krabi have planted the red flags along the beach to warn swimmers not to go into the water because of strong winds and waves washing in from the south-west.
Krabi Marine officials have also issued a warning for tour boat operators and fishing boats to be more careful when going to sea today.
“Small boats should stay at shore today”.
While at Klong Hang beach in Ao Nang, about 10 dead fish were found along the 10 kilometre stretch of beach. Marine officials haven’t immediately responded to the finding of the dead fish.
