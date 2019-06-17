Porsche smashed up but Malaysian driver escapes injury in Krabi | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Hannover DJ, Christopher Faust, found dead in a Krabi Villa this week – thesun.co.uk

More information has come to light about the German man found dead in a Krabi luxury villa this week.

The 39 year old tourist was found dead with his head bound in a green plastic bag and red duct tape in a suspected sex game gone wrong, as reported by The Sun.

According to Hannover police in Germany, Christopher Faust failed to turn up at work on May 16 sparking concern among his friends and relatives.

Mr Fasut, a DJ, was found dead in Krabi on Monday, June 11. It appears the man had taken a ‘secret holiday’ and checked into the luxury villas on June 7.

According to hotel staff, he was last seen alive in the morning on June 9 and ordered breakfast to be sent to his room. This was the same day that the hotel’s housekeepers say they saw a “chubby Thai woman” leaving his villa.

When they checked his room on Tuesday morning they found his naked body on the bed.

Police now believe that the “chubby Thai woman” was probably a local sex worker but police have been unable to contact her at this stage.

In the Sun report, Lieutenant Colonel Chavalit Petchsripia, from the Ao Nang Police, says they had initially written off the death as suicide but would now investigate further.

The body was sent to the forensic institute in Surat Thani to identify the cause of death. Police say they found two half-full glasses of water on a table leading to their belief that there had been at least two in the room at some stage.

Police also found a receipt for a roll of red duct tape. The roll was still attached to the tape that had been wrapped around the plastic bag over his head. Police say the man’s valuables – his laptop, passport, credit cards and wallet – were still in the room and that there no sign of a struggle.

A spokesman for Hannover Police say they believe Christopher had “shaved his head and beard’’ and matched an image of Christoper when he had his picture taken at Thai immigration.

SOURCE: The Sun UK