New passenger terminal and facilities launched Krabi airport | The Thaiger

Krabi
New passenger terminal and facilities launched Krabi airport
The Minister of Transportation has officially launched a new terminal at the Krabi International Airport this week.
Transport Minister Arkom Termpittayapaisith officially officiated at the launch of the new passenger terminal at the airport yesterday. New common-use check-in counters were also launched at the ceremony.
Khun Arkom says, “The construction contract has already been running since August 28 last year. The project is part of the developing infrastructure for the airport as the passenger traffic continues to build. It is a good start to improve the airport.”
“This new terminal is the third terminal. We will also renovate the first and the second terminal and parking areas.”
“The new terminal will be able to handle 3,000 passengers per hour. The Krabi International Airport is located on more than 2,000 rai of land and will be able to handle 4.23 million passengers per year when the new construction is completed.”
Krabi
Midday Loy Krathong in Krabi
Locals in Plai Praya, Krabi couldn’t wait until tonight.
They’ve floated their ‘Krathongs’ at midday today inside a cave – the only place in Thailand that floats Krathongs inside a cave.
At 11am inside the Warin Cave in Plai Praya, Krabi, a local tourist attraction more than 100 locals joined in the Thai traditional ‘Loy Krathong’ festival. Many tourists enjoyed watching the unique style of Loy Krathong launch inside the cave.
Keereewong Tambol Administrative Organisation Chief Sanong Singbamrong says, ‘Midday Loy Krathong’ inside this cave is the only place in Thailand. We have done this for three years now. There are a lot of tourists, both Thai and foreigners, that join the floating along the 200 metre canal inside the cave. This place is an important tourism attraction in Krabi.”
“The reason that we hold the activity at midday is because inside the cave is it feels like midnight, as it is cold and dark, but safe. Security guards were on standby and the children were all supervised.”
Bangkok
New Suvarnabhumi airport terminal on hold
The AoT (Airports of Thailand) has put the new second terminal plans on hold awaiting reports and opinions from stakeholders and even the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
Two key organisations have been fierce critics of the new terminal, well overdue to help take the load off the already-over-capacity main terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.
The Architects Council of Thailand and the Council of Engineers say the new terminal plans have strayed from the airport’s master plan which was put together back in 1990.
The AoT are also being taken to the Administrative Court by one of the failed bidders in the early bidding process, SA Group, who claim they were unfairly treated. They say they were disqualified from the bidding process over a minor technicality whilst they scored the highest in all the important areas of the design tender.
The AoT will now have to wait whilst the various legal challenges and reports are processed. But there is pressure to push through two major upgrades which have been described as ‘urgent’ – the 22 billion baht third runway and the 6.6 billion baht expansion of the western end of the first terminal.
Down south, the Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has broken ground for a third terminal at Krabi International Airport. Krabi Airport handled 6 million travellers last year. The new terminal is expected to increase capacity to handle 3,000 passengers per hour, double the current capacity.
There has also been budget allocated for a new a multi-storey car park for up to 2,000 vehicles.
Krabi
Weather warning issued for Phuket and the South
Residents of 10 southern provinces are being warned to brace for severe weather conditions due to heavy rains throughout today from the influence of the remnant storm Toraji.
Now downgraded to an active low-pressure cell, Toraji covers the lower South and is expected to move through the Andaman Sea today, said the Meteorological Department in its 13th warning about the storm, issued at 11am this morning.
The tropical storm was previously downgraded to a depression when it made landfall on Vietnam over the weekend.
The department said the influence of the low-pressure cell would unleash heavy rains on Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun for one day. People are advised to brace for the severe weather.
The department added that the moderate northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand is generating moderate wind-influenced waves about 2 metres.
SOURCE: Thai Meteorological Bureau
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Muay Thai for five year olds – Sport or child abuse?
British tourists held ‘ransom’ by Thai police
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Chinese investment sets new records in property purchases
Thailand, third biggest medical tourism destination in the world
Marine Department halts contstruction of Karon retaining wall
Part-time Samui snake man catches King Cobra with bare hands
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
“We are doing all we can” – the search for ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya
The Great Krathong Clean-up
Wanted UK brothers arrested during a raid in Chonburi
New passenger terminal and facilities launched Krabi airport
Former honorary consul arrested in Phuket for selling counterfeit visa stamps
Young man drowns searching for coins in krathong floats
Airbnb launches ‘Airbnb Plus’ in Bangkok and Phuket
Uncertainty in Bangkok’s residential property market – CBRE
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Dead Canadian found on yacht at Ocean Marina Yacht Club
Phuket’s largest Loy Krathong festivities – PHOTOS
Walk on the wild side – the new Mahanakhon SkyWalk
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
Trending
-
Phuket2 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
-
Phuket1 day ago
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
-
Phuket3 hours ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
-
Thailand3 days ago
WANTED: The forgotten fugitive, Vorayuth Yoovidhya
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Confusion reigns over ‘proof of earnings’ letters for Retirement Visa
-
Chiang Mai1 day ago
Chiang Mai tourism operators paint gloomy outlook
-
Phuket1 day ago
Drive Thru Immigration service officially launched
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Despite a ban, permission has been sought to launch 64,000 lanterns for Loy Krathong
You must be logged in to post a comment Login