New passenger terminal and facilities launched Krabi airport | The Thaiger

The Minister of Transportation has officially launched a new terminal at the Krabi International Airport this week.

Transport Minister Arkom Termpittayapaisith officially officiated at the launch of the new passenger terminal at the airport yesterday. New common-use check-in counters were also launched at the ceremony.

Khun Arkom says, “The construction contract has already been running since August 28 last year. The project is part of the developing infrastructure for the airport as the passenger traffic continues to build. It is a good start to improve the airport.”

“This new terminal is the third terminal. We will also renovate the first and the second terminal and parking areas.”

“The new terminal will be able to handle 3,000 passengers per hour. The Krabi International Airport is located on more than 2,000 rai of land and will be able to handle 4.23 million passengers per year when the new construction is completed.”





