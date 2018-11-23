Former honorary consul arrested in Phuket for selling counterfeit visa stamps | The Thaiger

Phuket
Former honorary consul arrested in Phuket for selling counterfeit visa stamps
Police have arrested a former honorary consul for allegedly producing counterfeit entry visa stamps and immigration documents and selling them to Russians wishing to come to Thailand.
The Nation reports that Pol Maj-General Surachete Hakparn, acting immigration department chief, said the arrest of Kuliushin Vitalii in Phuket province was in response to a court-ordered arrest warrant against him.
“Police sought charges against him for falsifying official documents and fraud, as well as for violating the Computer Act and possibly harming the national security,” he said.
Thailand often appoints local people as honorary consuls in different countries to help facilitate immigration work.
60 year old Vitalii had held the position in Vladivostok, Russia but his appointment was revoked by a Cabinet resolution in 2006.
Responding to a request from the Consular Affairs Department of the Foreign Ministry, police found that Vitalii ran a website where he advertised his services, claiming that he was still authorised to do immigration processes, such as stamping visas and certifying documents.
He allegedly collected about 5,400 rubles (2,700 baht) in fees from each customer.
Surachete told reporters that the Russian’s alleged acts violated multiple laws, including the Computer Act. “The suspect had committed more than 100 offences before coming to Thailand and lying low,” he said.
Marine Department halts contstruction of Karon retaining wall
Officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources have paused the Karon Beach retaining wall construction project this week.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources report that officials found that the project was originally aimed at improving the outlook near the Nong Harn Swamp at Karon Beach and to prevent soil running into the sea. The construction design is 470 metres long of which 280 metres of the wall is complete.
But marine officials have concluded that the area is a ‘balanced beach’ which should not have any construction along the shore line. They believe the construction might affect or change the beach in the long term.
They say that, if the Karon Municipality wants to continue the construction, they must come up with a plan that allows for future sand movement and won’t add to beach erosion.
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
Lounge, chill, relax by the beach to the soothing sounds of waves crashing in from the Andaman Sea with some cool beats tapping out the rhythm of another Phuket night. Here are Phuket’s best beach clubs, our top 10 list. All are great, all have their own personality, all deserve a visit…
Catch Beach Club
Phuket’s best-loved beachfront venue and the place to be for sun-drenched days and hedonistic nights. Located on Bang Tao Beach, Catch is renowned for its great party atmosphere and international DJ appearances, its delicious cuisine day and night and the ever-flowing Champagne and Rose wine.
This coming ‘high’ season, music lovers will be spoiled for choice, Catch is presenting a fantastic line-up of House music legends from December 2018 through to April 2019. ‘Prok & Fitch’, will headline on New Year’s Eve. New York’s DJ Dennis Ferrer will entertain Phuket’s partygoers to his signature soulful house music on 4 January. London’s DJ Rae will take up a residency for two weeks in early January, Andrey Exx, one of the leading producers and DJs in Russia will ensure the Russian Christmas (6 January) and New Year (13 January) will be memorable and Mark Knight will return on 18 January, ahead of the acclaimed Bob Sinclar on 25 January. Bar open daily 9am until late, kitchen opens 11am and last food orders at 10pm.
Catch Beach Club, Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, 83110
Website | Facebook | Instagram
HQ Beach Lounge Restaurant
Found on Kamala Beach, here you can spend mellow sunny days at this laidback beach lounge, relaxing in comfy cabanas under the shade of casuarina trees. HQ Beach Lounge is a place that invites you to stay all day and entices you to linger on into the night and catch those infamous Phuket sunsets.
One of the newer beach lounges to open along Phuket’s west coast, it is regarded as one of the island’s best with stunning sea views. Kamala offers a beautiful stretch of sand to enjoy days on the beach and is found in the next bay over from the infamous party town of Patong.
This contemporary seaside hangout offers a casual menu with a healthy focus and fine flavours, HQ Beach Lounge Restaurant presents abundant choices including colourful salads, zesty dishes, comfort food and fresh seafood alongside amazing carefully crafted drink selection ranging from fresh smoothies to slightly more indulgent tipples. Open daily 9am until 10pm, kitchen opens 11am and last food orders at 9.30pm
118/17 Moo 3 Kamala, Kathu Phuket 83150
Website | Facebook | Instagram
Café del Mar
One of Ibiza’s most iconic venues, Café del Mar, has now opened its doors with a new beach club at Kamala Beach in Phuket. A carefully designed oasis for chill-out experiences. From culinary indulgence to A-list guest DJs, the venue is the community’s answer to what Phuket’s scene was missing.
Reflecting the belief that we are what we eat, our confident cuisine aims to physically energise, appeal to the senses, and nourish the soul. On a journey of musical discovery, our visiting artists lead us on an adventure. Weekly performances from top DJs with the backdrop of Kamala beach. Sitting perfectly on Kamala beach and graced with Phuket’s best sunset, relax with complimenting tones of ocean blues and sandy hues. Café del Mar brings it’s weekly set of signature experiences, connecting like-minded people in a place like no other. Feel inspired by the beats and energized by the Phuket sunsets. We take pride in curating a vibrant mix of talent to Café del Mar, Phuket. In the pursuit of Phuket’s best beach bar, patrons can expect to see an A-list of international talent. Collect your friends and allow us to host you for the party that you deserve. Whether celebrating milestones in life or simply enjoying being alive, let Café del Mar be your backdrop.
Led by Chef Jason, our food concept crosses all borders with something for everyone. This includes Thai, International, Japanese and Italian.
Dream Beach Club
The ultimate beach club combining poolside cool and beach side chic. Dedicated to creating a unique lifestyle experience, Dream Beach Club is your go to destination whether you are looking to relax or party. Featuring an annual entertainment calendar of world-class performers, artists, International DJ ‘s, seductive parties and exclusive events.
Baba Beach Club
Baba Beach Club, Phuket was envisioned with the intention of fusing together brio and bluster with glamour and grace located just 20 minutes north of Phuket International Airport, managed and developed by internationally acclaimed luxury pool villa hotel & residential estate Sri panwa.
Offering resort-style living of the highest quality, maximum privacy, and superior service on an exclusive unspoilt 42 rai beachfront on Natai beach. Both decadent, hip, and unpretentious dazzling those with a discerning taste for the best.
M Beach Club
Kudo Beach Club
Paradise Beach Club
Make memories to last a lifetime at Paradise Beach. Located in a pristine location just 8 minutes away from world-renowned Patong Beach, visitors can come to Paradise Beach daily from 9:00am. Take advantage of the complimentary shuttle bus service with specified drop-off locations to and from Patong. The white sands and crystal-clear waters await you here at Paradise Beach, where your paradise is our pleasure! Paradise beach is open all year round and the only and the safest beach to swim in low season as protected and sourrounded by the bay.
Coast Beach Club & Bistro Phuket
Right on Karon Beach, one of Phuket’s most pristine sandy beaches! It is integral to the Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket which greets you on arrival with a sea of dusty pink Sino-Portuguese architecture, harking back to the early days of the island’s history and its tin mining and trading past in Phuket Old Town.
Choose your perfect spot at COAST Phuket Beach Club & Bistro between lounges, bars and dinning settings and settle in for the long sunny days. It’s the ultimate in laid-back cool – sipping chilled drinks, feasting on fresh food and sharing stories and laughter with friends.
Iguana Beach Club
Welcome to Iguana Beach Club. A relaxed and entertaining abode created by a group of friends who discovered and foresaw the potential of this tranquil private beach to be something much, much more. Hidden away along the Patong to Kamala Road, it’s nestled right on its own patch of west coast beach. Iguana Beach Bar is an upscale day and sunset bar situated on its own private beach with beautiful rock formations and bamboo decor to bring a back-to-nature atmosphere. This makes Iguana Beach Bar a perfect portrayal of the essence of a tropical holiday. Located on the west side of the island, we guarantee a memorable sunset of the glistening Andaman sea and warm magenta sky.
Airbnb launches ‘Airbnb Plus’ in Bangkok and Phuket
Airbnb, the community-driven travel platform, welcomes its next stage of growth in Thailand with the launch of Airbnb Plus in Bangkok. Come December, Airbnb Plus will also be available for bookings in Phuket, Asia’s number one resort destination.
Airbnb Plus is a selection of homes of the highest quality offered by hosts with great reviews and attention to detail.
As travellers look for more unique stays based on trusted recommendations by peers and key influencers, every Airbnb Plus home has been verified for quality by a third party, giving added assurance to guests about the quality of their stay.
Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan’s Country Manager Mike Orgill said, “Airbnb Plus was introduced to broaden the appeal of Airbnb and recognize local hosts who go above and beyond to provide outstanding and authentic hospitality.
“We’re thrilled to be launching this new tier of homes in Bangkok and will roll out in Phuket next month. With more than 400 million global guest arrivals, our engagement with our hosts have allowed us to continuously improve our product and launch Airbnb Plus homes, now personally verified for all the comforts and amenities we know travelers expect in a home.”
Starting with 43 homes across some of Bangkok’s most sought after neighborhoods, Airbnb Plus is intended for guests looking for one-of-a-kind, thoughtfully designed, beautiful homes with exceptional hosts. Airbnb Plus hosts are highly rated (4.8+ out of 5) and receive excellent reviews, providing added peace of mind for guests.
Airbnb Plus homes have been inspected and verified in person by a third party against a 100+ point checklist covering cleanliness, comfort and design. Hosts can benefit from top placement on Airbnb’s app and website, in-home services, expert photography and premium customer support.
Lydia Sarunrat Deane (@lydiasarunrat), Thailand celebrity and influencer, shared more about her experience staying in an Airbnb Plus listing in Melbourne.
“Our family had an incredible time staying in a Plus listing in Melbourne. It was well designed, complete with amenities where my son had a lovely time exploring the space! Our Airbnb host also went above and beyond, where he was welcoming and provided local recommendations we would not have been able to research online. I’m so excited that Plus has launched in Thailand.”
Thailand is an important and fast growing market for Airbnb with nearly half a million Thais using the service to travel in the past year alone. With the peak travel period in December, Airbnb Plus is a great option for Thais travelling as a couple or with families.
Thailand is one of the most popular destinations with more than 1.5 million inbound guests in the past year, showing that people from all over the world are using Airbnb to explore and experience Thailand.
The launch of Plus continues to drive local momentum and it’s also off the back of Airbnb’s success in launching Experiences across the country and developing key strategic partnerships with the Thailand Boutique Accommodation Trade Association (TBAA) and the Thailand Ministry of Interior’s Department of Local Administration (DLA).
Airbnb has always been about transforming the way people travel by allowing them to live like locals. With Airbnb Plus, Airbnb takes this a step further, adding a new tier of homes verified for quality and comfort.
Architect Renovated House near Chatuchak Market
This family home is well-designed with the passion and love for hospitality. The host, Pummaree, will make breakfast for his guest every morning, where they can relax under their favourite spot – the glasshouse.
Artistic and Quirky Home with a Copper Bath and Breakfast
Get creative at this inspiring, art-filled space in the city’s buzzing hip Thonglor district. From Andy Warhol, Vincent Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo to personal pencil drawings, this home is bursting with artistic charm. Bright tones blend with statement bathtubs and balconies. Most of furniture and decoration items are handmade and personal import collectibles.
Charming Private Garden Villa by the Canal in Bangkok
Thanut, an esteemed photographer, welcomes you to soak up the peaceful ambience of this wooden retreat by the water and admire the contrast to the action-packed city nearby. Kick back on the modern mustard sofa with a magazine, or gather for a relaxed dinner on the covered outdoor terrace.
Stroll to Thong Lo BTS Station from a Blue-toned Townhouse
The first thing you’ll notice is an aqua-blue antique door, providing a refreshing feeling as you seek reprieve in this contemporary townhouse in shades of blue. Spend your afternoons curling up on the modern tan leather sofa and watch the world go by.
