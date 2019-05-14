Krabi police officer shoots and kills himself inside police station | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Krabi

Krabi police officer shoots and kills himself inside police station

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

2019-05-14

A Nuea Klong Police officer in Krabi has shot himself inside the police station.

Nuea Klong Police became aware of the incident at 7pm last night. Emergency responders arrived to find the body of 50 year old Sen Sgt Maj Udomsak Yujaroen inside the communications room at the Nuea Klong Police Station. Next to the man’s lifeless body they found a handgun. Bullet wounds were found on his temple.

Sen Sgt Maj Udomsak’s wife told police that she believes her husband was stressed about debt and personal health problems.

She told police that three days before the shooting he had hosted the wedding ceremony and celebrations for his son. He had borrowed 103,000 baht cash from his relatives for the ceremony.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

