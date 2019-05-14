Krabi police officer shoots and kills himself inside police station | The Thaiger

Krabi
Krabi police officer shoots and kills himself inside police station
A Nuea Klong Police officer in Krabi has shot himself inside the police station.
Nuea Klong Police became aware of the incident at 7pm last night. Emergency responders arrived to find the body of 50 year old Sen Sgt Maj Udomsak Yujaroen inside the communications room at the Nuea Klong Police Station. Next to the man’s lifeless body they found a handgun. Bullet wounds were found on his temple.
Sen Sgt Maj Udomsak’s wife told police that she believes her husband was stressed about debt and personal health problems.
She told police that three days before the shooting he had hosted the wedding ceremony and celebrations for his son. He had borrowed 103,000 baht cash from his relatives for the ceremony.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Booking in advance, standardised tours, limited numbers – Maya Bay’s tourism future
“Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.”
by Pratch Rujivcanarom
After an official inspection of the rehabilitation efforts at Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley, local marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat posted in his Facebook that the mission to restore the ecosystems of Maya Bay was going to plan and the two-year environmental restoration of Maya Bay had entered the third and final phase.
“We have now nearly reached the goal to revive Maya Bay’s pristine nature. The DNP is finalising the tourism management plan, calculating the appropriate number of visitors in order to prevent over-tourism, and also setting out measures to ensure the fragile ecosystems of the bay will be protected from the impacts of tourism,” Thon said.
He said that after the DNP closed Maya Bay to visitors for 10 months, the first phase of environmental restoration mission had allowed nature to heal the devastated ecosystems damaged by prolonged intensive tourism activities. The master plan to reform tourism management at Maya Bay was drawn up in the second phase; in the third and final phase, the DNP will have to implement the plans.
“The first and foremost issue is to determine and implement the visitor quota for Maya Bay,” he said.
“From now on, tourists will have to book their seats in advance for limited standardised day tours to Maya Bay. Individual visitors will not be allowed to visit the bay on their own; each tour to the bay will have no more than 300 people per trip and each trip will be of 60 minutes duration around Maya Bay.”
Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.
“We would like to restore the pristine nature of Maya Bay from the scars of mass tourism and preserve it as a prominent marine animal sanctuary rather than continue to exploit its beautiful nature with unsustainable tourism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Maya Bay’s closure could be further extended – Dr Thon
Maya Bay, closed to the public since last June to allow its beach and coral to recover, will remain shut to visitors for at least another two years as its ecology needs more time to heal.
“The director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Tanya Netithammakul will have the final say on whether to reopen the site for tourism and on which date.”
This from assistant dean of Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Fisheries Thon Thamrongnawasawat in his capacity as a member of the DNP’s marine park management advisory board.
Meanwhile some tour boats are still operating at the jaws of the famous bay.
“We have the restricted area that people cannot go inside Maya Bay, the area at the border before entering the Bay is still a snorkelling area.”
After the reopening, a series of measures will be imposed on Maya Bay and adjacent Loh Sama Bay, located within Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, to limit the number of tourists and ban tour boats from entering through the front bay. Such measures would be essential to protect corals and reef sharks in the area, Thon said.
The DNP is in the process of implementing measures to minimise the environmental impact as well as build facilities such as nature study trails, piers and housing for officials. A future e-ticket system and a vessel monitoring system would also improve tourist management, Thon said.
“These facilities and systems would be tested first to assess their impact on the environment before authorities decided whether and when to reopen Maya Bay for tourism.”
Songtham Suksawang, director of the DNP’s National Park Office, said that after Maya Bay was reopened, the park authority would conduct follow-up reports on environmental impacts every three months in order to determine the appropriate number of tourists per session and per day in order to conserve the natural resources.
Maya Bay, with its white-powder sands and beautiful coral reef, is located in the Phi Phi islands between Krabi and Phuket. It was made famous by the 2000 Hollywood film The Beach starring Leonardo Di Caprio, but was badly battered by the year-round tourist traffic – up to 5,000 visitors a day.
Krabi
300K meth pills, 10K of crystal meth seized in Krabi
Krabi Officers have seized 311,443 methamphetamine pills and 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Five suspects have been arrested – a 22 year old woman Torfan Ketsattha, 22 year old Nawarat Wanaroe, 24 year old Wanwisa Somtan, 31 year old man Anuphong Wanlaor and 24 year old Kittipong Dammusik.
They were taken to police station to face legal action.
Police seized 311,443 of methamphetamine pills, 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, a gun, bullets, a sedan and five motorbikes. The total value of items seize is more than 50 million baht.
The arrests follow officers receiving a tip-off that drugs were being transferred from Nakhon Si Thammarat and being kept in Krabi. The suspects were taken to the Krabi provincial police station to face legal action.
