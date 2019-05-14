Bhumjaithai’s Anutin says he won’t support a PM dependent on the senate vote | The Thaiger

Election
Bhumjaithai’s Anutin says he won’t support a PM dependent on the senate vote
Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai leader, has made it clear that his party will not support a PM candidate who does have the backing from a simple majority of MPs in Parliament.
Bhumjaithai, coming fifth in sheer MP numbers following the March 24 election (behind Pheu Thai, Palang Pracharat, Future Forward and the Democrats), has become a king-maker in the jockeying for MP votes to form a workable coalition in the Thai lower house of Parliament.
Anutin, who continues to play his cards close to his chest and maintained ‘neutrality’ in the current round of informal negotiations, said yesterday that no Bhumjaithai MP would vote for a candidate who relied on the Senate to become the head of the government.
Both Pheu Thai and Palang Pracharat maintain they have the numbers to form government, while the Democrat Party and Bhumjaithai say they won’t be declaring their hand until at least Friday (Democrats) and next Tuesday (Bhumjaithai).
The anti-junta bloc (led by Pheu Thai and Future Forward) has 245 seats and its rivals 135.
And despite being more than 100 MPs short of a simple majority in Parliament, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the PM candidate of Phalang Pracharat, said yesterday that the party’s government formation process was ongoing. As the negotiations were mainly about the distribution of Cabinet seats, Prayut admitted that the party was considering how to allocate ministerial positions.
11 minor parties, who will also be part of the lower house, announced yesterday they will join Phalang Pracharat to form a government and back Prayut’s bid to return as PM, but their votes only cover 11 seats out of a total of 500 parliamentary seats in the Thai lower house.
Meanwhile, the anti-junta Future Forward Party, which opposes Prayut’s return to power, remained hopeful that they could still block the general. Though some 11 minor parties have revealed their stance in favour of Prayut, Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit said yesterday that it was still possible to gather some 375 MPs to vote for a PM against the junta-appointed Senate and the minority MPs.
(The next prime minister will likely be selected by a joint sitting of the lower house and Junta-appointed Senate: 500 lower house votes plus 250 Senate votes – so any bloc would need at least 375 votes to have the power to select the PM).
Future Forward’ Thanathorn said he was talking to different parties, including Democrat and Bhumjaitai, to join the anti-junta camp. He did not reveal how the negotiations were going.
Meanwhile Bhumjaithai leader Anutin yesterday told the press that the party had not discussed anything with Phalang Pracharat about setting up a government.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Election
Prayut says he commands the support of 11 small parties to become next PM
Eleven smaller parties have declared they will vote for the current junta chairman Prayut Chan-ocha as Thailand’s next PM when parliament convenes.
A spokesperson says that the 11 small parties, commanding one party-list MP each, believe the current PM is the best person to lead the country and head up the new parliament. But the gesture of support only carries 11 votes out of the 500 seat lower house.
Meanwhile Bhumjaithai, the party with 51 seats in the new parliament – the fifth highest vote count – is yet to commit to any side. The party, along with the Democrats, is under a lot of pressure from both sides, to throw their support behind either Palang Pracharat or Pheu Thai.
Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who is rumoured to have been offered the job of PM if Bhumjaithai side with Palang Pracharat, says he will visit all 39 constituencies that elected Bhumjaithai MPs.
Anutin told reporters he will report next Tuesday with a final decision after spending the week talking to voters and speaking to constituents. Anutin, whose party was most remembered for pushing for the legalisation of marijuana during the election campaign, says Bhumjaithai won’t support a prime ministerial candidate who isn’t able to muster a majority from 250 MP seats.
“I haven’t talked with the two big parties, particularly over the past two weeks. There has been no contact or negotiations.”
Election
Prawit plays down Senate appointees coming from NCPO and current cabinet
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has submitted a list of 250 senators to His Majesty the King, while Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has commented that a new government won’t be set up until after a new PM has been named.
This news is coming from the National News Bureau of Thailand and should be read in light of the source.
The deputy premier confirmed that the PM has already submitted the list of senators to His Majesty the King for approval, among whom only about 10 have resigned as cabinet ministers. He declined to comment on news reports that more than 60 members of the National Legislative Assembly, including Preecha Chan-o-cha, the PM’s younger brother, have been named senators.
The deputy premier downplayed news reports that efforts have been taken to set up a coalition government, saying such efforts can not be finalised until after the naming of the new premier, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand report.
Many newly-elected MPs have come in to report to parliament, while the Palang Pracharath Party has shown confidence in its ability to set up a coalition government. Over 145 MPs reported to parliament on Friday morning, such as Pharadorn Prisanananthakul of the Bhumjaithai Party for Ang Thong; Action Coalition for Thailand party leader M.R. Chatumongkol Sonakul, and about 100 Pheu Thai MPs.
Meanwhile, Palang Pracharath Party MP Puttipong Punnakan led 11 MPs of his party to Bangkok to report to parliament and said the setting up of a government depends on the preparedness of each party involved. He said some parties could possibly form a third coalition among themselves. However, he said the Palang Pracharath Party could also do so to run the country with stability, though it has only 251 MPs, just over half the total of 500 MPs (The Thaiger is not aware how the quoted was able to come up with this number).
“It remains to be seen if the Democrat Party will join a Palang Pracharath-led coalition, pending the naming of a new Democrat party leader on May 15.”
Election
Vast majority of poll respondents oppose ministers and NCPO members joining Senate
PHOTO: Trying to explain the unexplainable
Most Thais are unhappy with the party-list seat announcements and the perceived nepotism in the selection of parliamentary Senate members.
A majority of respondents in a Suan Dusit Poll disagree with the ‘formula’ used to calculate party-list seats and with cabinet ministers and members of the military junta taking up new roles in the Senate.
On the EC’s endorsement of party-list MPs, 75.4% of the respondents say they disagreed with it, reasoning that many sides believe the method used by the EC to calculate the party-list MPs was unfair to many parties and gave little value to the voice of the majority.
The Suan Dusit Poll gauged the opinions of 1,187 people nationwide between May 7–11 regarding the EC’s endorsement of 149 party-list MPs and 349 constituency MPs, as well as the resignation of 15 cabinet ministers and others ahead of the announcement of the full list of 250 senators.
The poll shows 83.2% oppose the resignations, in order to clear the way to become senators, because they don’t want the ministers to be used to prop up the stability of a Palang Pracharat-led coalition government.
85% of the respondents also disagree with junta members joining the Senate for the same reason.
75.4% of those surveyed disagree with the EC’s endorsement of 149 out of 150 party-list MPs on the grounds that the EC’s allocation formula is being challenged by many people and parties.
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ‘Seasteaders’ told to pack up and go home
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
A new Queen for Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Thai baht lowest since January
Bhumjaithai’s Anutin says he won’t support a PM dependent on the senate vote
Suspect arrested over alleged Norwegian tourist rape at Koh Pha Ngan
Konnichiwa – welcome to Thailand’s Top 10 cultural destinations
Off-the-beaten-track destinations in Thailand experiencing explosive Airbnb growth
Nakhon Si Thammarat Police chief orders “shoot to kill” if necessary
Prayut says he commands the support of 11 small parties to become next PM
Club@Koi explodes in colour, celebrities and fashion for its first anniversary
Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked
Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November
Prawit plays down Senate appointees coming from NCPO and current cabinet
Police looking for Thai man who raped Norwegian tourist after Full Moon Party
Two dead, two injured from collision in Suphan Buri
Wyndham to manage new condo at Layan Beach Phuket
Patient reveals he contracted HIV from donated blood
Digital dithering: TV operators exit stage right
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
Trending
-
Phuket2 days ago
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
-
Thailand3 days ago
Cannabis is not a cure-all, doctors warn
-
Business2 days ago
The Thaiger roars into an online-only future
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Eleven vehicles damaged in drunk driving incident in Pattaya
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Eight month old baby in ‘walker’ crushed by truck in Samut Prakan
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Environment2 days ago
Deja vu: Dirty, smelly, blackwater flows into the Andaman Sea, again
-
Thailand23 hours ago
Top 5 places for foreigners to search for a job in Thailand