Connect with us

Election

Bhumjaithai’s Anutin says he won’t support a PM dependent on the senate vote

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

Bhumjaithai’s Anutin says he won’t support a PM dependent on the senate vote | The Thaiger

Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai leader, has made it clear that his party will not support a PM candidate who does have the backing from a simple majority of MPs in Parliament.

Bhumjaithai, coming fifth in sheer MP numbers following the March 24 election (behind Pheu Thai, Palang Pracharat, Future Forward and the Democrats), has become a king-maker in the jockeying for MP votes to form a workable coalition in the Thai lower house of Parliament.

Anutin, who continues to play his cards close to his chest and maintained ‘neutrality’ in the current round of informal negotiations, said yesterday that no Bhumjaithai MP would vote for a candidate who relied on the Senate to become the head of the government.

Both Pheu Thai and Palang Pracharat maintain they have the numbers to form government, while the Democrat Party and Bhumjaithai say they won’t be declaring their hand until at least Friday (Democrats) and next Tuesday (Bhumjaithai).

The anti-junta bloc (led by Pheu Thai and Future Forward) has 245 seats and its rivals 135.

And despite being more than 100 MPs short of a simple majority in Parliament, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the PM candidate of Phalang Pracharat, said yesterday that the party’s government formation process was ongoing. As the negotiations were mainly about the distribution of Cabinet seats, Prayut admitted that the party was considering how to allocate ministerial positions.

11 minor parties, who will also be part of the lower house, announced yesterday they will join Phalang Pracharat to form a government and back Prayut’s bid to return as PM, but their votes only cover 11 seats out of a total of 500 parliamentary seats in the Thai lower house.

Meanwhile, the anti-junta Future Forward Party, which opposes Prayut’s return to power, remained hopeful that they could still block the general. Though some 11 minor parties have revealed their stance in favour of Prayut, Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit said yesterday that it was still possible to gather some 375 MPs to vote for a PM against the junta-appointed Senate and the minority MPs.

(The next prime minister will likely be selected by a joint sitting of the lower house and Junta-appointed Senate: 500 lower house votes plus 250 Senate votes – so any bloc would need at least 375 votes to have the power to select the PM).

Future Forward’ Thanathorn said he was talking to different parties, including Democrat and Bhumjaitai, to join the anti-junta camp. He did not reveal how the negotiations were going.

Meanwhile Bhumjaithai leader Anutin yesterday told the press that the party had not discussed anything with Phalang Pracharat about setting up a government.

SOURCE: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Election

Prayut says he commands the support of 11 small parties to become next PM

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

15 hours ago

on

May 13, 2019

By

Prayut says he commands the support of 11 small parties to become next PM | The Thaiger

Eleven smaller parties have declared they will vote for the current junta chairman Prayut Chan-ocha as Thailand’s next PM when parliament convenes.

A spokesperson says that the 11 small parties, commanding one party-list MP each, believe the current PM is the best person to lead the country and head up the new parliament. But the gesture of support only carries 11 votes out of the 500 seat lower house.

Meanwhile Bhumjaithai, the party with 51 seats in the new parliament – the fifth highest vote count – is yet to commit to any side. The party, along with the Democrats, is under a lot of pressure from both sides, to throw their support behind either Palang Pracharat or Pheu Thai.

Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who is rumoured to have been offered the job of PM if Bhumjaithai side with Palang Pracharat, says he will visit all 39 constituencies that elected Bhumjaithai MPs.

Anutin told reporters he will report next Tuesday with a final decision after spending the week talking to voters and speaking to constituents. Anutin, whose party was most remembered for pushing for the legalisation of marijuana during the election campaign, says Bhumjaithai won’t support a prime ministerial candidate who isn’t able to muster a majority from 250 MP seats.

“I haven’t talked with the two big parties, particularly over the past two weeks. There has been no contact or negotiations.”

Continue Reading

Election

Prawit plays down Senate appointees coming from NCPO and current cabinet

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

20 hours ago

on

May 13, 2019

By

Prawit plays down Senate appointees coming from NCPO and current cabinet | The Thaiger

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has submitted a list of 250 senators to His Majesty the King, while Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has commented that a new government won’t be set up until after a new PM has been named.

This news is coming from the National News Bureau of Thailand and should be read in light of the source.

The deputy premier confirmed that the PM has already submitted the list of senators to His Majesty the King for approval, among whom only about 10 have resigned as cabinet ministers. He declined to comment on news reports that more than 60 members of the National Legislative Assembly, including Preecha Chan-o-cha, the PM’s younger brother, have been named senators.

The deputy premier downplayed news reports that efforts have been taken to set up a coalition government, saying such efforts can not be finalised until after the naming of the new premier, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand report.

Many newly-elected MPs have come in to report to parliament, while the Palang Pracharath Party has shown confidence in its ability to set up a coalition government. Over 145 MPs reported to parliament on Friday morning, such as Pharadorn Prisanananthakul of the Bhumjaithai Party for Ang Thong; Action Coalition for Thailand party leader M.R. Chatumongkol Sonakul, and about 100 Pheu Thai MPs.

Meanwhile, Palang Pracharath Party MP Puttipong Punnakan led 11 MPs of his party to Bangkok to report to parliament and said the setting up of a government depends on the preparedness of each party involved. He said some parties could possibly form a third coalition among themselves. However, he said the Palang Pracharath Party could also do so to run the country with stability, though it has only 251 MPs, just over half the total of 500 MPs (The Thaiger is not aware how the quoted was able to come up with this number).

“It remains to be seen if the Democrat Party will join a Palang Pracharath-led coalition, pending the naming of a new Democrat party leader on May 15.”

Continue Reading

Election

Vast majority of poll respondents oppose ministers and NCPO members joining Senate

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 day ago

on

May 13, 2019

By

Vast majority of poll respondents oppose ministers and NCPO members joining Senate | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Trying to explain the unexplainable

Most Thais are unhappy with the party-list seat announcements and the perceived nepotism in the selection of parliamentary Senate members.

A majority of respondents in a Suan Dusit Poll disagree with the ‘formula’ used to calculate party-list seats and with cabinet ministers and members of the military junta taking up new roles in the Senate.

On the EC’s endorsement of party-list MPs, 75.4% of the respondents say they disagreed with it, reasoning that many sides believe the method used by the EC to calculate the party-list MPs was unfair to many parties and gave little value to the voice of the majority.

The Suan Dusit Poll gauged the opinions of 1,187 people nationwide between May 711 regarding the EC’s endorsement of 149 party-list MPs and 349 constituency MPs, as well as the resignation of 15 cabinet ministers and others ahead of the announcement of the full list of 250 senators.

The poll shows 83.2% oppose the resignations, in order to clear the way to become senators, because they don’t want the ministers to be used to prop up the stability of a Palang Pracharat-led coalition government.

85% of the respondents also disagree with junta members joining the Senate for the same reason.

75.4% of those surveyed disagree with the EC’s endorsement of 149 out of 150 party-list MPs on the grounds that the EC’s allocation formula is being challenged by many people and parties.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ18 hours ago

ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย” | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง20 hours ago

“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 days ago

เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 days ago

พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร | The Thaiger
ข่าว7 days ago

ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว1 week ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์] | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว2 weeks ago

Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 weeks ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว2 weeks ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดารา2 weeks ago

แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง

Trending