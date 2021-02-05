Krabi mayor hopeful tourism crisis will be over soon | The Thaiger

Krabi
Krabi mayor hopeful tourism crisis will be over soon
As is the case in many popular tourist spots in Thailand, the economy in the southern province of Krabi has been decimated due to Covid-19. Nation Thailand reports that tourist numbers in Krabi have fallen sharply, from a yearly average of 6 million to just 1.5 million last year. Revenue from tourism has plummeted from around 120 billion baht to 29 billion.
Krabi local, Amarit Siripornjutagun, who runs the Ruen Mai restaurant in Krabi town, says that just as he was thinking the worst was behind him, the second Covid-19 outbreak hit the country. The resurgence of the virus means he now has 80% fewer customers.
“There was hope when we saw some tourists return to Krabi after the first outbreak of Covid-19 in Thailand. But my businesses have suffered again from this second outbreak.”
Amarit has managed to retain all his staff, despite the financial pressures he is facing, but says he will have to reduce their hours if things don’t improve this month. He is calling on the government to provide soft loans during the Covid-19 resurgence, in addition to social security assistance.
Meanwhile, Krabi mayor, Keeratisak Phukaoluan, believes there is light at the end of the tunnel and that eventually, the province will double its tourist numbers. He says the development of Krabi airport, and the provision of parking bays for 30 jet airliners, will increase the province’s status as a tourism hub, in line with the neighbouring provinces of Phuket and Phang Nga.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to receive additional AstraZeneca jabs from Asia factory, amid EU export row
AstraZeneca says it will send 150,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand from a plant in Asia, as a result of an EU ruling that restricts exports of the vaccine to countries outside the bloc. The doses had been due to come from Italy.
Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says officials have received a letter from the pharmaceutical giant that explains what measures are being implemented to avoid supplies being disrupted as a result of the EU ruling. In the letter, the firm calls on the government to approve the new licences and permits required, as the previous approval granted by the Food and Drugs Administration only applies to supplies coming from Europe.
Thailand is still expected to take delivery of 50,000 doses from Europe imminently, but the next 150,000 due to arrive in March and April will now come from Asia. Anutin says health officials still expect to meet the government’s vaccine rollout target.
“We have put our best efforts in to secure vaccines, and we are expecting good news to come shortly. If we get it, it will allow us to test our vaccine distribution network. Anyway, even if we don’t get it, it won’t have an impact on our plan to give 26 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Thais in June.”
He has also downplayed the urgency for vaccines, saying the outbreak in the central province of Samut Sakhon is now under control. Local health officials have announced tough new restrictions for factory workers in the province in an effort to suppress the spread of the virus.
Anutin says Thailand has secured an additional 35 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab, giving it 61 million doses in total. This is enough to vaccinate 30 million Thais. Anutin points out that it’s up to AstraZeneca to ensure delivery, regardless of plans to produce the vaccine locally through Siam Bioscience.
“We have signed a contract with AstraZeneca for at least 61 million doses, not with Siam Bioscience. If Siam Bioscience’s plant can’t produce the vaccine, it means nothing to us. This is because the purchase agreement clearly stated that AstraZeneca will provide the vaccine, not Siam Bioscience.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials introduce stricter “seal and bubble” measures for Samut Sakhon factory workers
Health officials in the central province of Samut Sakhon, epicentre of the Covid-19 resurgence, say they will introduce tougher restrictions on factory workers in a bid to suppress the spread of the virus. The “seal and bubble” measures are being introduced after the discovery of nearly 8,000 cases during proactive testing at 7 factories in the province in recent weeks.
According to a Bangkok Post report, health officials have described the outbreak as worse than originally thought. Factories which provide on-site accommodation for workers will be “sealed”, meaning employees cannot leave the grounds. Workers from factories that don’t offer on-site dormitories, meaning they live and sleep elsewhere, will have to adhere to a “bubble” approach. Their movements will be strictly monitored, and officials may be required to deliver their food and other essentials, so they have no reason to leave their dormitories.
Provincial health official Surawit Sakdanupab says the “seal and bubble” strategy will be put into effect in the coming days, saying the “seal” method may have an impact on businesses in the area in the short-term. However, it’s expected to bring transmission under control within 28 days. He adds that the “bubble” method may prove more challenging. He is calling on factories to provide on-site accommodation where possible, saying closing individual factories would be a last resort.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says officials will continue to carry out mass testing in the province, but it is currently costing the government 20 million baht to test 10,000 people a day.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the situation in Samut Sakhon is improving, with the proactive testing of 140,000 workers at 845 factories to date meaning officials have been able to pinpoint factories that need close monitoring.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 809 new Covid-19 cases
809 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 7,181 active coronavirus cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported at total of 22,058 cases and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.
The overall coronavirus situation in Thailand is improving, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who also represents the CCSA. He says most new cases are typically clustered in certain locations, like Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of infections.
751 cases were detected in active case finding rolled out primarily in the Covid-19 hotspot, Samut Sakhon, which is just southwest of Bangkok. Many infections clusters in the coastal province were detected at factories and among migrant worker dormitories.
Out of the new cases, 45 cases were detected in hospitals and healthcare facilities while 13 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: CCSA
