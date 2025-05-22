Foreign tourist flees angry mob after violating Krabi national park rules

A viral video has emerged showing a foreign tourist fleeing from angry Thai men after he violated rules at a national park in the southern province of Krabi. It is also alleged the foreigner behaved disrespectfully towards park rangers.

The Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Facebook page issued a statement addressing the incident after a video of the foreigner went viral online. According to officials, the incident occurred on April 10, but the footage only recently gained attention on social media.

The park explained that the foreign man entered the water at Maya Bay, which was closed to tourists at the time. Rangers approached him to issue a warning and asked him to leave the sea. The man allegedly became aggressive, verbally abusing officials and local boat operators.

The foreigner reportedly cut the queue for a boat trip and shouted at other tourists, repeatedly asking, “Who’s first? Who’s first?” He also raised his middle finger and shouted vulgarities at the park rangers, which prompted boat operators to confront him physically.

In a video shared by TikTok user @98jeffers, the man is seen running away from a group of Thai men who appear to be attempting to kick and punch him.

According to the park’s statement, the foreign tourist was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

As a result, the man was charged under Sections 20 and 47 of the National Park Act for failing to comply with park regulations and disobeying officials’ orders.

The penalty carries a maximum fine of 100,000 baht, although the exact amount paid in this case was not disclosed.

He was promptly removed from the scene after paying the fine and was escorted back to his accommodation on Phi Phi Island.

This is not the first recent violation of national park rules in Krabi. Two weeks prior, another foreign tourist was reported for feeding monkeys crisps at Monkey Bay, an act clearly prohibited by signage at the site.

Witnesses said he ignored both posted warnings and verbal cautions from Thai nationals. The park announced it would fine him 1,000 baht, though further details were not made public.

In a separate incident in February, an Italian man was caught snorkelling in a restricted area closed for coral reef recovery.

They were also removed from the site and returned to their accommodation. A viral video showed the Italian man arguing with park rangers throughout the boat ride back.