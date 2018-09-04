Connect with us

National

It’s either too much rain or no rain at all

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

Warnings are out from the Thai Meteorological Department this morning about heavy rains in some regions around the country. And irrigation officials are warning some provinces about local dam levels. Some southern provinces are forecast to get a drenching though to the end of this week. Meanwhile other parts of Thailand are in virtual drought!

Welcome to the weird, wild and whacky weather of Thailand’s 2018 monsoon.

People living on the banks of major rivers in Thailand have been warned they face a serious risk of flooding. The Office of National Water Resources is warning people living along Kam, Songkhram, Oun, Kwai Noi, Kwai Yai, Pasak, Prachin Buri and Nan rivers should keep abreast of flood reports.

“Recent heavy downpours look set to increase water levels in these rivers,” he said, adding that Nan province had been hit by 155.5 millimetres of rain in the 24 hour period ending yesterday morning. This rainwater will eventually flow into Nan River. Somroeng said the Mekong had already overflowed in many provinces, including Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan.

“It may also overflow in Bueng Kan and Ubon Ratchathani soon,” he said.

The authorities are also monitoring five major dams, Nam Oun in Sakon Nakhon, Kaeng Krachan in Phetchaburi, Vajiralongkorn and Srinakharin in Kanchanaburi and Khun Dan Prakan Chon in Nakhon Nayok. These dams are between 87 and 108 per cent full.

Although floods have already hit many provinces, Deputy PM General Chatchai Sarikulya said the TMD had found the country’s overall rainfall to date was below normal levels.

“There are heavy rains only in some areas,” he said.

Chatchai said some provinces have not seen rain for a long period of time and he believed it would be necessary to stage rainmaking operations for some dry zones to prevent drought.

“The PM has already been informed of the situation. We will get a clear plan around the middle of this month,” Chatchai said.

SOURCE: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 4, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere

[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-3.mp3"][/audio]
Continue Reading

National

Tourist police threaten to ban the alleged Koh Tao rape victim

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 4, 2018

By

PHOTO: Sairee Beach, Koh Tao - saireehutresort.net

Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn says that the London teenager who claims   she was drugged, robbed and raped on Koh Tao will be blacklisted for life if she is lying.

He went on saying that "Thailand wants quality tourists - not bad ones. There is not a scrap of evidence to suggest she is telling the truth."

He was commenting after a visit to Koh Tao last week with an investigation team and spoke to 200 or so people about the claimed incident.

High level contacts are now being made via the British embassy in Bangkok and metropolitan police in London.

Thai police are seeking a formal statement from the victim and  any oth...
Continue Reading

National

Thaiger Radio News – Monday

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 3, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-1.mp3"][/audio]
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending