Community volunteer jumps out in front of two out-of-control motorbikes | The Thaiger

Community volunteer jumps out in front of two out-of-control motorbikes
A member of the Krabi Civil Defence organisation in Krabi has become a real-life hero after jumping in front of two motorbikes carrying 2 adults and 2 children. The motorbike was hurtling down a hill and was unable to slow down (you guessed it, brake failure), as it was getting to the bottom of the hill.
One of drivers showed… “It won’t brake!”
The volunteer, Tanawat Tratreng, saw another family walking towards the danger and jumped in front of the motorbike. The story has gone viral amongst Krabi social media after the volunteer risked his own life to help the family in danger.
“The motorbike would have run straight into people or a store at the bottom of the hill.”
The incident happened on Saturday, Children’s Day and was captured on video showing the man’s bravery and how 4 people were saved from a potentially perilous incident.
When asked why he did it the volunteer said that he knew a bad accident was about to happen.
The father was driving the motorbike with his wife and 2 children sitting behind him. They were on the way to a Children’s Day event at the Krabi City Public Park. Suddenly the motorbike brakes wouldn’t work. The volunteer was helping with the traffic flow when he saw the motorbike running down the hill. The father shouted to the volunteer… “It won’t brake!”. He jumped in front to stop the motorbike from driving straight into the store below or being hit by traffic driving through the intersection.
3 people received minor injuries including scratches from the minor crash.
“Better to be hurt here, then to let them get in a bad accident ahead.”
The rest of his rescue team came in to help with medical care, patch up the bike riders and sent them all on their way. We HOPE the owners of the bikes went straight to the motorbike repair shop!!!
Flydubai introduces daily Dubai-Krabi flights
PHOTOS: Tourism Authority of Thailand
More routes from more locations into Thailand’s secondary airports has been the story of 2019 aircraft arrivals. Now the Tourism Authority of Thailand has welcomed flydubai’s inaugural flight on the Dubai-Krabi route. It arrived at Krabi International Airport two weeks ago.
The budget airline out of the United Arab Emirates is operating a daily flight on the route with a Boeing 737 aircraft. The flight has a stop-over in Yangon, Myanmar, and is code-shared with the country’s Emirates Airlines.
Pichaya Saisaengchan, Director of TAT Dubai and Middle East Office says that last year Thailand welcomed nearly 200,000 visitors from the UAE, both Emirates and residents.
“Flydubai’s new Dubai-Krabi flight will cater to the increasing numbers of travellers from the UAE, which is the most lucrative and the largest tourist source market from the Middle East.”
Pichaya says flydubai’s new Dubai-Krabi air route would present more options for beach goers and adventure enthusiasts from the UAE and other Gulf countries, and those connecting from Europe and the USA on the Emirates network to explore Thailand’s off the beaten path islands, including the famous Phi Phi Island (which is in the Krabi Province).
The inaugural flight was received by Somkuan Khanngern, the Vice Governor of Krabi, Attaporn Nuang-Udom, Director of Krabi Airport and Uthit Limsakul, Director of TAT Krabi Office.
Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations – UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa – at flydubai, said that they are delighted to mark the inaugural flight of the new route to Krabi and to see the network growing further east.
“Over the past ten years, we have shown our commitment to opening up underserved markets and enabling millions of passengers to travel to more places more often.”
Turtle release at Maya Bay to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Tsunami
by Robb, Five Star Thailand Tours
Koh Phi Phi Leh’s most famous tourist attraction, Maya Bay has been a controversial topic in recent years. The bay remains closed. However, tourists are still able to visit the National Park to swim and snorkel along the outskirts of the bay. A rope strung across the bay prevents visitors from going inside the bay and getting close to the beach.
The information published about Maya Bay and Koh Phi Phi in the media in recent years has been somewhat negative. And while I don’t feel that Maya Bay should be opened anytime soon, it would be great for people to know that positive changes are showing and the bay is beginning to recover. There is a lot of hard work being put into the projects by local people, and I believe these positive stories should be known.
The operations were planned out and executed by a local boat owner (the Phi Phi Pirate Boat), and the date was set to commemorate the anniversary of the 2004 Tsunami, December 26.
Nine Hawksbill Sea Turtles were transported from an aquarium in Phuket on Christmas Day – the sea Turtles are of an endangered species and had been raised in captivity.
The turtles spent the night in a tank on the main island of Koh Phi Phi Don. And on the morning of the 26th, the turtles were ready to be released back into the wild, transported onto the Phi Phi Pirate Boat (which took a day out of service as a tour boat for the day’s events) and left from Tonsai Pier on Koh Phi Phi Don. There were around 20 passengers on the tour boat, including a local scuba team.
A plaque to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Tsunami was carried on the boat, and the local scuba team planted it on the sea-bed just off the coast of Tonsai Bay, before heading to Maya Bay.
The operations were coordinated in advance with the Department of National Parks who show a fantastic passion for the preservation of the beaches and natural areas of the region. The boat was escorted into Maya Bay by the DNP’s patrol boat, and the bucket containing the turtles was floated into the sea. We were instructed to use kayaks to get closer to the beach area of the closed Bay.
Our visit to Maya Bay (and having visited many times before while the beach was open) shows immediate and positive changes on the beach. It now looks like a completely different bay to how I remembered from previous visits and mother nature is slowly reclaiming the ecology. There is so much greenery growing which was never given a chance to show before; it’s honestly amazing to see the amount of effort that has gone into the rehabilitation and to see all the hard work paying off.
While improvements are showing in the bay, it’s nowhere near ready to be opened to tourism. And personally, I don’t think it should be. I would like to see the bay returned to a natural state but seemingly three years is not enough time for that to happen.
Due to the high tides on the day, the decision was made that it would be more suitable to release the turtles on a smaller beach to the side of the main beach. So after a brief stop at Maya Bay, the buckets containing the turtles and the kayaks set off to the smaller beach, where it would be easier to monitor the turtles when they returned to the sea.
The turtles were successfully released into the bay- and Koh Phi Phi Leh now has nine new inhabitants in its recovering wild.
Robb, Five Star Thailand Tours
A Krabi palm plantation returned as a community forest. Protesters want more.
PHOTO: Mekong Eye
A private company’s concession to grow oil palms in Krabi has come to an end. So local authorities have opened it to locals as a “Community forest”. The local Forest Resource Management officials have launched a reclamation project at the site in Ban Thung Preu, Khao Phanom.
The concession to grow oil palms there expired in 2015 and authority started the process of reclaiming the land next to the overlapping Khao Kwang, Khao Yang and Khao Chong Bang Riang forest reserves.
Forest Resource Office 12 director Somchai Nuchananonthep says the site will now be designated a community forest. Members of local communities have been recruited to help manage the new reserve and keep out illegal occupants, as the land is considered viable for reforesting.
The new community forest covers some 221 rai of land. Thailand is currently the world’s third-largest producer of palm oil and most of the palm oil is grown in the southern half of the country.
Krabi has 14 oil palm plantations covering 70,000 rai. In the past decade, three of those had been reclaimed including a 1,500 rai site also in Khao Phanom and another of a 20,000 rai plot in Plai Phraya district.
But that’s not good enough to appease some activists who want all 14 plantations to be returned to local ownership and allocated as farmlands for the “poor people”. The group of some 200 people that protested on Krabi municipality steps this week, point out that the concessions have expired on all 14 sites and the land would be better used for farming, divided among 20,000 low-income people who registered to be allocated some of the disputed land last year.
The group accuses Krabi provincial officials of failing to reclaim the land for the benefit of poor people even as investors continue to earn money from the plantations. The governor, also a police lieutenant-colonel, asked the protesters to take their protest somewhere else, saying City Hall needs to prepare for annual New Year celebrations and a Red Cross fair.
He warned protesters that they faced charges of illegal assembly in a public place. He failed to comment on the ongoing situation with the 14 oil palm plantation concessions and the land’s future use.
