Hua Hin

Railway traveller intercepted by police in Hua Hin, allegedly delivering drugs

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

FILE PHOTO

A man from Nakhon Si Thammarat was arrested last night (Friday) at the Hua Hin railway station aboard a train heading for the southern border town of Sungai Golok. He was allegedly caught with with 10,000 methamphetamine pills and 99 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Acting on a tip-off, police at the Hua Hin railway station searched the bag of 25 year old Ratthaphum Boonchuay at 8pm on Friday and found the drugs.

He was aboard the Bangkok-Sungai Golok train. The man, from Nakhon Si Thammarat's Thung Song district, said he was paid 16,000 baht to carry the drugs from Bangkok to deliver to a recipient in Thung Song.

STORY: The Nation

The Thaiger & The Nation

Hua Hin

Hua Hin's Centara Grand Beach Resort make it into list of best heritage hotels

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

Creaky wooden floors, teak antiques, afternoon tea, marble staircases. There's just something magical about a hotel with some history. From Yangon to Hong Kong, many of Asia's most beautiful heritage hotels emerged during the 19th and early 20th centuries. And one of them is in Hua Hin.

TTR Weekly reports that one of Thailand's iconic and historical hotels, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, has made it to the CNN Travel's annual best heritage hotel list.

The 95 year old property was identified among the Best Heritage Hotels, worldwide.

Opened in 1923, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin (originally known as The Railway Hotel) tells the story of Hua Hin's evolution from a small fishing village to thriving resort destination. It began in the early 1900s, when Thailand's southern railway route finally linked Bangkok and the west coast by train - CNN Travel

Hua Hin

Mother and baby elephant found dead in national park

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

September 10, 2018

By

PHOTO: Wild elephant in the Kaeng Krachan national park

A wild elephant and its baby have been found dead near a reservoir in the Kaeng Krachan national park in Phetchaburi province, west of Hua Hin near the Myanmar border.

A team of park officials and a veterinarian from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation headed to the scene in Ban Pa Daeng where the two dead elephants were found. The pair were believed to have died 2-3 days before they were found and there was evidence that they may have been attacked by other animals.

Officials suspect that the adult elephant might have died from a miscarriage. Some tissues from the dead elephant have been removed and brought back to the lab at the National Park for a closer examination to determine the actual cause of its death.

SOURCE: Thai PBS
Hua Hin

New ferry service between Prachuap Khiri Khan and Sattahip under discussion

The Thaiger

Published

6 days ago

on

September 9, 2018

By

Prachuap Khiri Khan officials have met to discuss plans for a new ferry terminal just south of Hua Hin in Pak Nam Pran.

Banmuang reports that the new terminal will accommodate a car ferry and link Prachuap Khiri Khan with Sattahip in Chonburi. Estimates discussed at the meeting say the journey would take around two hours, about the same as the current ferry linking Hua Hin and Pattaya, but ticket pricing, scheduling or when the new terminal will be started have not been decided.

The terminal would be built as part of the new "Thailand Riviera" project, the Thai government's ambitious plan to develop 528km of coastline including in the provinces of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Ranong.

It was recently announced that the Hua Hin airport will be expanded as part of the Thailand Riviera project in order to accommodate more domestic and international flights. Within the next five years the number of passengers to arrive at Hua...
