Railway traveller intercepted by police in Hua Hin, allegedly delivering drugs

FILE PHOTO

A man from Nakhon Si Thammarat was arrested last night (Friday) at the Hua Hin railway station aboard a train heading for the southern border town of Sungai Golok. He was allegedly caught with with 10,000 methamphetamine pills and 99 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Acting on a tip-off, police at the Hua Hin railway station searched the bag of 25 year old Ratthaphum Boonchuay at 8pm on Friday and found the drugs.