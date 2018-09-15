Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa supports International Coastal Clean Up Day
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa supported the Annual International Coastal Clean Up 2018 on the #suituptocleanup campaign to cut down the amount of plastic and garbage entering the ocean for oceans worldwide. This global action began in 1986 by Ocean Conservancy Organisation to encourage worldwide awareness and action for the world’s ocean conservancy.
The clean up happened on Mai Khao Beach along the stretch of northern beach in front of the resort.
In this occasion, Mr. Matthias Y. Sutter, General Manager of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa welcomed the guests, hotel’s associates and participants and joined on this global campaign by cleaning up plastic and garbage around the Mai Khao Beach area.
Phuket
Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day
Clean The Beach Boot Camp is a great way to get fit, give something back to the island of Phuket by cleaning the island beaches, meet some new people from all over the world, all while helping the environment.
Krix Luther, a personal trainer in Phuket and founder of CBBC says, “I would like to see as many people as possible heading down to Surin Beach on September 15. With so many people we can all help make a big difference in a short space of time, setting a great example for locals as well.”
The CBBC kicks off at 10am on Surin Beach, September 15. It's a free event. Lookout for the CBBC flags. Bring water, sunscreen and ...
Phuket
Phuket monkey sterilisation Stage Two underway
Southern long-tailed macaques, captured at Khoa To Sae have been sterilised today.
129 macaques were captured yesterday (September 13) at Khao To Sae in Rassada as part of Stage Two in the capture/steralise/release program.
Read more about the capture of the monkeys HERE.
A total of 250 monkeys at Khao To Sae and Khao Rang have been targeted for sterilisation in Stage Two before being released back to the wild.
Veterinarians from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) are scheduled to sterilise 50 of the monkeys per day. The monkeys are being cared for and checked before their move to another home.
The start of the monkey sterilisation process began on June 12 after public meetings agreed that the island’s m...
Phuket
129 Phuket monkeys caught for sterilisation
129 southern long-tailed macaques have been captured (September 13) at Khao To Sae in Rassada for sterlisation.
The start of the monkey sterilisation process began on June 12 after public meetings agreed that the island’s monkeys, in the public ‘hot’ zones, needed to be sterilised and re-homed in a systematic program.
Stage One to capture, sterilise and release some of the excess monkey population around Phuket was a great success.
Yesterday (September 13) a team of officers from the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang took 129 southern long-tailed macaques, which had been captured at Khao To Sae, to the Non-Hunting Area for sterilsation before releasing them back to the wild.
Read more about the Stage Two sterilisation program Continue Reading
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
Thai police head to the UK to interview the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
Mangkhut claims two lives as it heads towards Hong Kong
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa supports International Coastal Clean Up Day
Railway traveller intercepted by police in Hua Hin, allegedly delivering drugs
Asian families travel twice as much as Western families
Top 10 world’s busiest flights
Another Army death raises questions over Military handling of hazing
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day
Mangkhut bearing down on the northern tip of Luzon, The Philippines
Phuket monkey sterilisation Stage Two underway
BREAKING: NCPO relaxes ban on political activities
Crane topples in Bangkok soi injuring three
Koh Tao businessman’s death was suicide – Surat Thani police
129 Phuket monkeys caught for sterilisation
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
Krabi4 days ago
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
-
Business3 days ago
Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails
-
Business3 days ago
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
-
Phuket9 hours ago
Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day
-
National2 days ago
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
-
Phuket2 days ago
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
-
Krabi4 days ago
Two college students killed in Krabi head-on
-
Phuket3 days ago
3 metre king cobra caught in Thalang
You must be logged in to post a comment Login