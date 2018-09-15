JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa supports International Coastal Clean Up Day

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa supported the Annual International Coastal Clean Up 2018 on the #suituptocleanup campaign to cut down the amount of plastic and garbage entering the ocean for oceans worldwide. This global action began in 1986 by Ocean Conservancy Organisation to encourage worldwide awareness and action for the world’s ocean conservancy.

The clean up happened on Mai Khao Beach along the stretch of northern beach in front of the resort.

In this occasion, Mr. Matthias Y. Sutter, General Manager of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa welcomed the guests, hotel’s associates and participants and joined on this global campaign by cleaning up plastic and garbage around the Mai Khao Beach area.