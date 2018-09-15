Connect with us

Phuket

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa supports International Coastal Clean Up Day

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa supported the Annual International Coastal Clean Up 2018 on the #suituptocleanup campaign to cut down the amount of plastic and garbage entering the ocean for oceans worldwide. This global action began in 1986 by Ocean Conservancy Organisation to encourage worldwide awareness and action for the world’s ocean conservancy.

The clean up happened on Mai Khao Beach along the stretch of northern beach in front of the resort.

In this occasion, Mr. Matthias Y. Sutter, General Manager of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa welcomed the guests, hotel’s associates and participants and joined on this global campaign by cleaning up plastic and garbage around the Mai Khao Beach area.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Phuket

Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day

The Thaiger

Published

9 hours ago

on

September 15, 2018

By

On Saturday, September 15, the Clean The Beach Boot Camp crew (CBBC) will be heading to Surin Beach to take part in another of their regular clean-ups. Now in its sixth year, the team and its dedicated followers will help celebrate World Clean Up Day, which also happens to fall on the same day, by cleaning Surin Beach.

Clean The Beach Boot Camp is a great way to get fit, give something back to the island of Phuket by cleaning the island beaches, meet some new people from all over the world, all while helping the environment.

Krix Luther, a personal trainer in Phuket and founder of CBBC says, “I would like to see as many people as possible heading down to Surin Beach on September 15. With so many people we can all help make a big difference in a short space of time, setting a great example for locals as well.”

The CBBC kicks off at 10am on Surin Beach, September 15. It's a free event. Lookout for the CBBC flags. Bring water, sunscreen and ...
Phuket

Phuket monkey sterilisation Stage Two underway

The Thaiger

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office

Southern long-tailed macaques, captured at Khoa To Sae have been sterilised today.

129 macaques were captured yesterday (September 13) at Khao To Sae in Rassada as part of Stage Two in the capture/steralise/release program.

Read more about the capture of the monkeys HERE.

A total of 250 monkeys at Khao To Sae and Khao Rang have been targeted for sterilisation in Stage Two before being released back to the wild.

Veterinarians from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) are scheduled to sterilise 50 of the monkeys per day. The monkeys are being cared for and checked before their move to another home.

The start of the monkey sterilisation process began on June 12 after public meetings agreed that the island’s m...
Phuket

129 Phuket monkeys caught for sterilisation

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area

129 southern long-tailed macaques have been captured  (September 13) at Khao To Sae in Rassada for sterlisation.

The start of the monkey sterilisation process began on June 12 after public meetings agreed that the island’s monkeys, in the public ‘hot’ zones, needed to be sterilised and re-homed in a systematic program.

Stage One to capture, sterilise and release some of the excess monkey population around Phuket was a great success.

Yesterday (September 13) a team of officers from the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang took 129 southern long-tailed macaques, which had been captured at Khao To Sae, to the Non-Hunting Area for sterilsation before releasing them back to the wild.

