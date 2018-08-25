Hua Hin
Public servant found dead in car near Ch-aam Beach
A public officer from Samut Sakhon province has been found dead on Cha-am Beach in Phetchaburi province. The body of community development official, 30 year old Thanawat Worapian, was found reclined in the driver’s seat of his car at 5pm on Thursday.
Local residents called police after they saw him lying unconscious in the car that had been parked there for three days. A propane stove was found to have been lit and placed on the floor in front of the front passenger’s seat. Two empty beer cans and a whisky bottle were also found in the car.
Police identified the man from his government official ID card. Thanawat was an operations officer for community development.
The body was taken to Cha-am Hospital for post mortem.
STORY: The Nation
Visitors flooding back to the Pa La-U waterfall
Pa La-U waterfall, 60 kilometers west of Hua Hin, has reopened following weeks of closure due to the high volumes of water cascading, making it unsafe for visitors.
News Talk Online reports that the waterfall, popular for both Thai and foreign tourists, was closed during the bad weather in the region.
Authorities proudly announced that visitors to the scenic waterfall had raised 35,610 baht for national park coffers in a single day on Wednesday when it re-opened. Kaeng Krachan park chief Mana Permpoon said that lots of visitors were coming to see the waterfall in full flight.
On Wednesday 83 Thai adults and children and 99 foreign adults and children visited.
SOURCE: Talk News Online
Flooding in Phuket, Phetchaburi and Mae Hong Son
PHOTO: Samkong underpass, Phuket – Newshawk
Bad weather has hit Phang Nga and Phuket this morning whilst the flooding waters from the Kaeng Krachan dam in Phetchaburi are now reaching the main business district.
In Phuket the major arteries are being clogged by flooding waters creating havoc for this morning’s peak hour. The Marine Office has issued a warning for boats heading to sea today. Rain started around 3am and continued until at least 9am with a couple of key major downpours drifting in from the west. The island’s main artery, Thepkasattri Road has had heavy flooding on the way into Phuket Town. Also around the island’s busy Samkong underpass intersection.
Meanwhile, sandbags are being piled up along the banks of Phetchaburi River in Phetchaburi province’s economic zone as water levels are getting dangerously high.
The Muang Phetchaburi Municipality also flew a red flag yesterday to alert local residents that the situation was getting serious.
“Relevant authorities had updated locals about the situation in advance,” Deputy Prime Minister Chatchai Sarikulya said, adding that conditions at Kaeng Krachan Dam, located in Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan district, were “most critical”.
The dam has been brimming over for weeks now, and though it has been discharging up to 22.75 million cubic metres of water daily, it was still 109 per cent full as of yesterday.
Runoffs from the dam have been flowing into the Phetchaburi River, which runs through several districts before draining into the sea. As of yesterday, the river’s water level was about 39 per cent higher at a measuring station in Muang district.
The authorities have been doing their best to keep the heart of Phetchaburi town dry by erecting temporary 40 to 60-centimetre flood barriers along the banks of the river. The officials have also been pumping water into the sea, while boats are being provided to help locals get around where floods are high. The Phetchaburi Technical College also announced that it would stay closed for two days so students do not have to wade their way to classes.
Further north, Mae Hong Son Governor Sirirat Choom-upakan warned locals to beware of possible landslides. His warning came after several days of continuous rain. He said the areas most at risk were 30 villages in Mae Sariang district, 15 villages in Sop Moei district, 36 villages in Khun Yuam district and 27 villages in Mae La Noi district.
Sirirat said he had ordered all district offices to monitor conditions for possible flash floods and landslides. If officials believe a landslide is imminent, they should have villagers evacuated immediately, the governor added.
SOURCES: The Nation, The Thaiger
Phetchaburi residents building their own flood walls
The flood waters, despite valiant attempts to stave off the impact of overflows from the Kaeng Krachan dam, have now reached the main township of Phetchaburi.
Residents in the tourist town have built their own floodwalls with concrete blocks and sandbags to brace for overflows from the Phetchaburi river that is expected to hit wide areas this afternoon.
Mr Luesak Rodchusaeng, has told Thai PBS that he had keep abreast with the water conditions from different sources and had placed sand bags in front of his grocery store. The measure, he said, worked in blocking out water during previous flooding.
But this time around, he says he has doubts if the sandbag floodwall would withstand the flood waters and decided to strengthen it with concrete blocks and intended to keep it as a permanent feature.
Low-lying areas on both sides of the river have now been flooded as officials are warning that the flooding might last several weeks due to excessive water in Kaeng Krachan dam, forcing the dam to drain more water out through the spillway.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
