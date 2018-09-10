Hua Hin
Mother and baby elephant found dead in national park
PHOTO: Wild elephant in the Kaeng Krachan national park
A wild elephant and its baby have been found dead near a reservoir in the Kaeng Krachan national park in Phetchaburi province, west of Hua Hin near the Myanmar border.
A team of park officials and a veterinarian from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation headed to the scene in Ban Pa Daeng where the two dead elephants were found. The pair were believed to have died 2-3 days before they were found and there was evidence that they may have been attacked by other animals.
Officials suspect that the adult elephant might have died from a miscarriage. Some tissues from the dead elephant have been removed and brought back to the lab at the National Park for a closer examination to determine the actual cause of its death.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
New ferry service between Prachuap Khiri Khan and Sattahip under discussion
Banmuang reports that the new terminal will accommodate a car ferry and link Prachuap Khiri Khan with Sattahip in Chonburi. Estimates discussed at the meeting say the journey would take around two hours, about the same as the current ferry linking Hua Hin and Pattaya, but ticket pricing, scheduling or when the new terminal will be started have not been decided.
The terminal would be built as part of the new "Thailand Riviera” project, the Thai government's ambitious plan to develop 528km of coastline including in the provinces of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Ranong.
It was recently announced that the Hua Hin airport will be expanded as part of the Thailand Riviera project in order to accommodate more domestic and international flights. Within the next five years the number of passengers to arrive at Hua...
Mobile Thai passport office is a hit in Prachuap Khiri Khan
This is the third time that the well-received service is in town. Ban Muang says that it will run every day until next Monday, including on the weekend. Hours are from 8.30am to 4.30pm and the service promises to complete each application, if the ID cards are valid, within only 20 minutes.
The cost of a passport is 1,000 baht with a 40 baht EMS delivery fee to the customer's door within two weeks. Local Prachuap mayor Songkiat Limarunrak was on hand to welcome the service to the area.
So we're now looking forward to the roll out of a mobile service for 90 day reporting and visa extensions.
Visitors flooding back to the Pa La-U waterfall
News Talk Online reports that the waterfall, popular for both Thai and foreign tourists, was closed during the bad weather in the region.
Authorities proudly announced that visitors to the scenic waterfall had raised 35,610 baht for national park coffers in a single day on Wednesday when it re-opened. Kaeng Krachan park chief Mana Permpoon said that lots of visitors were coming to see the waterfall in full flight.
On Wednesday 83 Thai adults and children and 99 foreign adults and children visited.
SOURCE: Talk News Online
