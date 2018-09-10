Mother and baby elephant found dead in national park

PHOTO: Wild elephant in the Kaeng Krachan national park

A wild elephant and its baby have been found dead near a reservoir in the Kaeng Krachan national park in Phetchaburi province, west of Hua Hin near the Myanmar border.

A team of park officials and a veterinarian from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation headed to the scene in Ban Pa Daeng where the two dead elephants were found. The pair were believed to have died 2-3 days before they were found and there was evidence that they may have been attacked by other animals.

Officials suspect that the adult elephant might have died from a miscarriage. Some tissues from the dead elephant have been removed and brought back to the lab at the National Park for a closer examination to determine the actual cause of its death.

SOURCE: Thai PBS