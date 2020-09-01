image
Connect with us

Hua Hin

Hua Hin schools close after students get fever, families crossed Myanmar border

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

28 mins ago

 on 

Hua Hin schools close after students get fever, families crossed Myanmar border | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS
    • follow us in feedly

Class is cancelled for a week at 2 schools after some students reported a high fever. School officials discovered many Burmese students and parents have been crossing the Thai-Myanmar border. The Thai government recently told immigration police to patrol the country’s natural borders such as along jungles and rivers after Myanmar reported a spike in coronavirus cases.

The 2 Prachuap Khiri Khan schools, Anun School and Wang Ta Krai School, will be closed until September 7. Some of the students need to quarantine for 14 days before returning to school. Public health officials have taken fluid samples to test for Covid-19. The results have not yet been released.

The province is on the Malay peninsula and borders Myanmar’s Tanintharyi region. The community has a large Burmese population. Out of the 576 students at Anun School, 300 of them are migrants. Out of the 310 students at the Wang Ta Krai School, 45 of them are migrants.

When students from the Anun School students did not show up in class due to high fever, school officials looked into their case and learned that their families had recently returned from areas around the Thai-Myanmar border. Wang Ta Krai School has not reported any suspected cases.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Hua Hin. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tourism

Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes

The Thaiger

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai VietJet adds a BKK-Nakhon Si Thammarat flight to their schedule

Whilst much of the world waits to get back into Thailand, the local airlines are starting to flex their domestic muscles and add new routes. Thai AirAsia is launching 2 new routes from Chiang Mai, starting yesterday, offering a one-way fare for as low as 790 baht on flights to Hua Hin, and Udon Thani in the northeast. The cheapie fares will only run until August 16, or when they’re booked out. The fares will cover travel from today up to March 26 next year. Thai Air Asia is attempting to bump up its direct domestic travel from Chiang Mai […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Police seize property valued at 200 million baht from suspected hill tribe drug gang – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

4 weeks ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Police seize property valued at 200 million baht from suspected hill tribe drug gang &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

Anti-narcotics police in 4 provinces seized property valued at around 200 million baht from a suspected drug trafficking gang… mostly northern hill tribe people, in coordinated raids yesterday. 30 targets in Bangkok and Hua Hin, as well as in northern and southern provinces, were raided by armed officers. 24 houses, 5 shophouses, 12 land title deeds, 22 cars and 27 motorcycles were impounded. With a search warrant, police searched a large house in Hua Hin, allegedly owned by a female hill tribe member named Wanpen Sattunyakul, and found more than 10 other tribe members living there. All of them reportedly […]

Continue Reading

Tourism

Travelling domestically in Thailand brings Covid-style hotel accommodations

The Thaiger

Published

1 month ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Travelling domestically in Thailand brings Covid-style hotel accommodations | The Thaiger

As Thailand remains closed to international tourists with travel bubbles being postponed indefinitely, the country has shifted to relying on domestic tourism to close some of the gaps in profit losses. As it heavily relies on tourism, which accounts for around 15% of its GDP, hotels are adapting to welcoming domestic tourists by offering Covid-conscious accommodations. But as the popular international tourist locations are proving hard to reach for many cash-strapped locals, they are instead shifting their travels to such resort towns as Hua Hin, which is logistically easier and cheaper to take a long weekend from Bangkok as it […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending