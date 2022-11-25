Hua Hin International Jazz Festival coming up.

The Hua Hin International Jazz Festival is coming up, with more than 30 artists from around the world en route to perform at the renowned tourism hotspot. Several local artists and bands will also be performing.

The festival will be held from December 2-3 on Suan Son Pradit beach, in front of the Seapine Recreation Centre. Musicians will perform from 5pm to 11pm. Entry is free.

Artists performing at the festival include Nathalie Schaap, Saskia Laroo, Alexander Beets, and Lucas Santana, Hua Hin Today reported.

The festival’s organiser Sakpon Aoonsamran, also known as Koh Mr Saxman, said there will be three stages at the festival for fans to enjoy the great music. These are the Beach Stage, the Open Stage, and the Hua Hin Stage. Sakpon said…

“Foreign artists are flying in specifically for this event, while leading Thai jazz artists and new generations of jazz artists, including jazz youths, will also be performing.”

The festival is being held live for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic when it was only broadcast online. This will be the 18th Hua Hin International Jazz Festival in total.

Sakpon thanked Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Hua Hin District, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and other sponsors for making the event possible.

Hua Hin isn’t the only hotspot in Thailand anticipating live jazz music. Jazz lovers in Phuket will soon have an opportunity to attend a free concert with a renowned Russian jazz artist, Igor Butman. Butman is known as a virtuoso saxophonist.

The concert, titled “Igor Butman and Friends,” will be held at Karon Beach on Friday, December 13, at 6.45pm.

The concert is being held as part of the 125th anniversary of Thai-Russian diplomatic relations. It is also meant to bolster Phuket’s tourism and economy.

In addition to Igor Butman’s performance, there will also be a performance by the Phuket Rajabhat University band.

If you’re wondering where to watch live jazz in Thailand, then the coming festival in Hua Hin, or Igor Butman’s performance in Phuket, might be for you.